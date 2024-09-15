Zay Flowers Pays Tribute To Late Jacoby Jones With Touchdown Celebration

After scoring his first touchdown of the 2024 season, Zay Flowers paid tribute to the late Jacoby Jones.

In July, Jones — a former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and returner and the hero of the team's Super Bowl XLVII run — tragically died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease at just 40 years old.

So when Flowers scored in the third quarter of the Ravens' home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, Flowers honored Jones by recreating his famous touchdown celebration, the "Choppa City Juke."

Ahead of Sunday's game, the Ravens gave Jones an emotional tribute at M&T Bank Stadium with a two-minute video highlighting some of his greatest moments as a Raven.

More than 40 of Jones' former teammates came to the game to honor him, all wearing Jones' 12 jersey as they came out of the tunnel as the Legend of the Game. The Ravens also invited Jones' mother, Emily London-Jones, and his young son, Jacoby Jr., onto the field for the tribute.

Jacoby Jones spent nine seasons in the NFL from 2007 to 2015. The Houston Texans drafted Jones in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft. After five seasons in Houston, Jones joined the Ravens and won a Super Bowl in his first season with the team.

Jones will be remembered for his role in one of the more famous plays in NFL history, the "Mile-High Miracle." With 44 seconds remaining in the AFC Divisional Round game between the Ravens and Denver Broncos, Joe Flacco hit Jones for a game-tying 70-yard touchdown pass.

Additionally, on Sunday, the Ravens paid tribute to late offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris, who passed away at age 70 last month. D'Alessandris had been the Ravens' offensive line coach since 2017, and was one of the most-respected coaches in the building throughout his tenure.