Bills Coach Sean McDermott Declares QB Josh Allen Deserves NFL MVP After Blowout Win Over Jets

There are several players in the race for the NFL MVP award, but Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott made it clear that he thinks his quarterback, Josh Allen, deserves the award over the other candidates.

The Bills smashed the New York Jets on Sunday, racing to a 40-0 lead before surrendering a couple meaningless fourth-quarter touchdowns to win 40-14. Allen didn't have to do a ton against New York, given how the game played out.

But Allen still accounted for three more touchdowns (two passing and one rushing) to push his season total to 40 (28 passing, 12 rushing).

That might be where Allen ends the season, since the Bills clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC and don't need to play their starters in Week 18, if they so choose.

"Josh Allen is the MVP," McDermott said after the game. "What he has done [for] this team… no offense to anyone else, but I've got a hard time believing someone has done more [than Allen]."

Allen has had an incredible season, regardless of whether he plays next week (which, he shouldn't). Other than the 40 touchdowns, the biggest change in Allen's game in 2024-25 has been his lack of turnovers, especially relative to the rest of his career.

Allen had thrown 10+ interceptions in five of his first six seasons, and nine was the fewest he had ever had (in his second season). This year, though, Allen has thrown just six picks and will, in all likelihood, end the season with a career-low in that category.

But Allen also struggled with fumbles at times in his career. He averaged nearly six fumbles per season entering this year, losing at least two every year since his rookie season.

However, Allen has only one fumble this season, and the Bills recovered it. Meaning that Allen has accounted for just six turnovers in 16 games, after having 92 turnovers in 94 career games prior to this year.

Josh Allen is the (deserving) NFL MVP favorite, but there are other players in the running.

Statistically, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has an arguably stronger claim to the award than Allen. Burrow needs 359 yards passing in Week 18 to surpass 5,000 yards on the season and has already thrown 42 touchdowns (while rushing for two more).

But the Bills locked up the AFC East weeks ago and clinched the #2 seed in the conference on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Bengals must win in Week 18 and get some help just to reach the NFL postseason.

Certainly, that's not Burrow's fault. However, team performance generally plays a role in MVP voting and the Bills are five games better than the Bengals.

The other main contenders are Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who just became the eighth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season.

Jackson has three more touchdowns than Allen (43 total, 39 passing and four rushing), but has two more turnovers (four interceptions and four fumbles lost). Jackson also has more passing yards and rushing yards than Allen.

The Ravens also demolished the Bills in a head-to-head battle in Week 4 (35-10). However, the Ravens are 11-5, two games behind Buffalo. Plus, Baltimore has Derrick Henry, which has forced defenses to respect the run and allowed Jackson additional space with which to operate.

Every defense knows that when they're facing the Bills, the only player they have to stop is Allen. Without him, the offense doesn't run. At all.

That's somewhat true of Jackson, but perhaps slightly less so. And, when talking about an NFL MVP where two candidates both have strong cases, those details matter.

While Barkley has had an incredible season, it's hard for a non-quarterback to win MVP given the state of the modern NFL.

For what it's worth, Allen is the odds-on betting favorite to win the award for the first time in his career, with Jackson second, followed by Burrow and then Barkley.

It's hard to argue with McDermott's assertion that no player has been better and more important to his team than Josh Allen has been to the Buffalo Bills.