NFL WR Odell Beckham Jr. Addresses Diddy Accusations

NFL free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is speaking out to denounce allegations of rape after being named in a lawsuit filed by Ashley Parham.

The amended lawsuit, which initially targeted rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs in October 2024, sparked the damning claims that later expanded to include Beckham.

READ: Odell Beckham Jr., Druski Respond After Being Named In Diddy Lawsuit

Comedian Druski was also named in the lawsuit, as reported by OutKick, and the online personality recently spoke out to deny the allegations.

On Monday, Beckham posted a message on X, denouncing the accusations of his involvement in a "gang-rape" and expressing confidence that the claims would be shelved.

OBJ's post read:

"I have been informed of the allegations about me in a suit in CA. I really can't even believe that my name is mentioned in that matter. There is absolutely no truth to those allegations. I do not know and have never met the person that filed the suit.

"I was not anywhere near Orinda, CA at that time. In fact, I don't think I have ever even been to Orinda, CA. I have never done anything like that, and I would never do anything like that to anyone. I'm confident that these ridiculous claims against me will be dismissed."

Before giving this firsthand address of the situation, OBJ previously addressed the accusations, piggybacking off Druski's denial with more colorful wording.

"Boy I’ll tell u what," Odell tweeted (unedited) at Druski. "This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I , I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared. Shxts stupid."

The 32-year-old wideout is currently a free agent after spending last season with the Miami Dolphins. He was waived in December 2024 after nine games.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela