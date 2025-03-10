Odell Beckham Jr., Druski Respond After Being Named In Diddy Lawsuit

After being added to an ongoing lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs last week, NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and comedian Druski have denied any involvement in the rapper's sex crimes scandal.

In an amendment filed on Friday, both Beckham and Druski are accused of violently raping a woman named Ashley Parham at Combs’ friend’s Orinda, Calif., home in March 2018. According to court documents, "Defendant Diddy sat in a chair near the bed and began masturbating while recording Plaintiff’s rape."

During the alleged gang rape, other defendants allegedly referred to Beckham as "Cornelius," the lawsuit states. The 32-year-old athlete’s middle name is Cornelious.

Druski, OBJ and Diddy are three of more than a dozen defendants named in Parham's lawsuit, which was originally filed in California in October.

Parham claimed that she had been drugged, kidnapped and assaulted by multiple individuals after she suspected Diddy's involvement in the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur. This amended filing identifies several of the individuals who were allegedly involved.

Odell Beckham Jr. & Druski Both Deny Allegations

Druski — whose real name is Drew Desbordes — took to social media on Sunday to deny any involvement in the alleged crime.

"This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn’t a public figure in 2018 — I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish," he wrote.

"My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives."

Beckham replied to Druski's post on X: "Boy I’ll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I , I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared. Shxts stupid [SIC]."

This lawsuit is just one of more than 100 filed against the disgraced rapper and producer.

Combs, who was arrested on multiple federal charges in September, is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits the start of his trial in May. If convicted, Diddy faces up to life in prison on a racketeering charge and a minimum of 15 years for sex trafficking.