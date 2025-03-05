NFL Wide Receiver Market Starting To Take Shape

Wednesday was a busy day in the NFL, particularly on the wide receiver market. The Seattle Seahawks are facing the biggest changes since they released Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf requested a trade.

Elsewhere, the Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with Christian Kirk.

After 10 seasons in Seattle, the team officially let Lockett walk, ending a successful partnership. Lockett produced 8,594 yards, including four straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2019-22.

Despite his age (Lockett turns 33 in September), the veteran still figures to have several teams vying for his services. He's been incredibly reliable in his career, having played at least 15 games in each of his 10 seasons.

One obvious landing spot is Las Vegas, which is now coached by Pete Carroll. Carroll and Lockett have a documented history of working together in Seattle.

Christian Kirk was a solid receiver in Arizona before posting his first 1,000-yard season with Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in his first season with the team.

But Jacksonville drafted Brian Thomas in the first round of last year's draft and the rookie had over 1,200 yards. That made Kirk expendable, especially since the veteran missed 14 games over the past two seasons.

Perhaps the most interesting news of the day, though, came via a trade request by D.K. Metcalf. The NFL already saw one blockbuster trade involving a receiver this offseason when the Washington Commanders acquired Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers.

The price for Metcalf figures to be higher than the one for Samuel, because Metcalf is averaging 1,000 yards per season and doesn't turn 28 until December.

The 2025 NFL Draft doesn't have nearly as many top-tier wide receiving options as past drafts, particularly last year when Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze went in the Top 10.

That makes these veterans intriguing fall-back choices for teams who need help at receiver. And there are quite a few of those teams in the NFL.