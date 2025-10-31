NFL Week 9 Must Watch: Colts Tested, Restart For J.J. McCarthy Era, Another Allen-Mahomes Battle

Let's have an honest conversation: The Indianapolis Colts have the best record in the NFL, and they're the only team with not one but two top MVP candidates, because running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Daniel Jones both can make a compelling case for winning the award if they continue to play as they have been the first eight weeks of the season.

But here we are about to see Week 9 of the NFL season, and we still have doubts about this team.

Colts Get Respect But …

Firstly, it should be stipulated the Colts don't care about our doubts or endorsements from others.

"We’re just going to keep going and keep working," Jones said after the Colts beat the Chargers a couple of weeks ago. "We have a lot of confidence. We have a lot of good players, guys who work hard and do the right things."

Great. Much respect.

But much respect for these facts, too: The Colts have forged their 7-1 record against teams with a combined 24-37 record (.393 winning percentage). They've played four games against teams in last place in their division.

So the Colts get credit for winning, but some of that success is not exactly at the NFL's highest level.. But that's about to change – starting this week.

The Colts are playing the 4-3 Steelers on Sunday and while that team is in the midst of a two-game losing skid, Pittsburgh is nonetheless the AFC North leader.

And eventually, the Colts will meet the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks, and the Houston Texans and the NFL's stingiest defense twice.

It starts this weekend and that makes the Colts and the Steelers one of NFL Week 9 must-watch games:

Indianapolis Colts (7-1) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

WHY IT MATTERS: Daniel Jones won the starting job in Indy and hasn't looked back, but he has to keep it going on the road in the elements. The Steelers play in a division where Las Vegas bookmakers think a team that's under .500 – the Baltimore Ravens – will win the division.

WHAT TO WATCH: The Colts’ ability to impose tempo and control the game with Jonathan Taylor versus Pittsburgh’s physicality. Steelers’ run game and whether they can sustain drives to keep the Colts’ offense off the field is important.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

NARRATIVE: Can Indianapolis prove we're not seeing just a surprise start but a sustainable contender in action? Can Pittsburgh salvage its season and remind the AFC it’s not down for the count after consecutive losses?

Minnesota Vikings (3-4) @ Detroit Lions (5-2)

WHY IT MATTERS : Detroit is chasing Green Bay but would like to deliver an early-season blow to a team that last season made the playoffs. Minnesota is looking for some momentum.

WHAT TO WATCH: Detroit’s ability to execute in the red zone against Minnesota’s front-seven discipline. Minnesota’s passing game and how it handles Detroit’s coverage schemes and home-crowd noise.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

NARRATIVE: Detroit wants to prove it can control its home field after getting a bye week to rest and heal. The J.J. McCarthy era is rejoined for the Vikings, who need to prove they didn't royally screw things up with their QB decisions in the offseason.

Kansas City Chiefs (5-3) @ Buffalo Bills (5-2)

WHY IT MATTERS: This is the premier AFC matchup of the week in a rematch of last season's AFC championship game. So, with all respect to the Colts, this game will decide what team becomes the favorite to represent the conference in the Super Bowl.

WHAT TO WATCH: The Bills’ defense versus the Chiefs’ spacing and option‑route heavy attack. How Josh Allen handles high‑pressure quarterbacking against a top‑tier opponent, which he's done very well against the Chiefs in the regular season in the past.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

NARRATIVE: Let's be honest, the winner of this game will feel awesome, but the Chiefs have lost four of five regular-season meetings between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes and the Chiefs have won all four meetings in the postseason, which is ultimately much more important.

Seattle Seahawks (5-2) @ Washington Commanders (3-5) SNF

WHY IT MATTERS: The Commanders are getting a little desperate because they've already lost as many games this season as they did all of last year. Seattle, meanwhile, has no real room for error because they're tied for the NFC West lead with the Los Angeles Rams, with San Francisco right behind them.

WHAT TO WATCH: Seattle’s ability to create big plays through the air against Washington’s coverage schemes. How the Commanders handle situational football under pressure.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

NARRATIVE: If Seattle wins, it begins to position itself as an NFC threat because they're not going away. Washington is getting starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has missed three games this season, back in the lineup and that is beyond important to this team. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil is also trending toward playing after leaving last week's game at Kansas City with a hamstring injury.