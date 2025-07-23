NFL Training Camps Open And Already We've Got Awkward Press Conference Moments

Yes, NFL players are reporting to training camps all over this great land and all the teams are putting their key leaders – coaches, general managers, players – on the podium for news conferences to herald the NFL's return.

And that means press conference awkwardness has also returned.

It happens, folks. It's a fact of life in politics, business, and, of course, sports. People say weird stuff or reporters ask stupid questions or maybe there's a confrontation of some sort.

So welcome to all that, NFL style:

Jerry Jones Negotiating With Michael Parson

It began Monday when the Dallas Cowboys opened their training camp in Oxnard, CA., and team owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones explained the club's ongoing contract negotiation with its premier pass rusher:

Michael Parson.

Yes, that was a little misspeak there. Or maybe Jones has in fact been negotiating with Michael Parson and that is one factor that has held up negotiations with Micah Parsons.

In Foxborough on Tuesday, Mike Vrabel opened his first training camp as the Patriots' coach.

Vrabel is a gentle, patient, forgiving soul…with his family. Most of the time.

But he doesn't suffer unfocused reporters easily, and we got an instant example of that during his opening presser.

Don't Ask Vrabel Same Question Twice

This presser's fourth question asked Vrabel about whether players used the time off between minicamp and the start of training camp to stay in shape. Vrabel gave a thoughtful, informative answer to that one.

The problem is another reporter was equally curious about the same topic.

And that second guy asked the same question about three minutes later.

"I mean, whether you were in a coma when I answered [Tom Curren's] question, typing on your phone, or tweeting, I don't know," Vrabel growled, "but I spent five minutes answering that question. I can go back through it, but I'd rather not.

"We won't know — we did pretty good on the linear run test, which they practiced; they knew what it was going to be. The big thing will come when they're in line contact. You're sitting there, you're wrestling with a guy, and then the D-lineman's rushing, he almost gets to the quarterback, but we're telling him to plant, run and go sprint to the football, and then go do it again.

"Or, we're asking Kyle Williams to go run a post, and he didn't get the ball, but he wanted to get the ball, but he didn't. Can he run back, get set and know what to do the next play? That's really where we'll see. So, I'll be able to answer that question, again, hopefully only once, in a few days."

Ziiing.

Most Rude Question Of The Day

Reporters are people, too. They make mistakes.

(Not me, of course. And not Clay Travis).

But sometimes reporters are also kind of jerks. (Again, not me, of course.)

We saw a little bit of that at the Tennessee Titans press conference in which President of Football Operations Chad Brinker and general manager Mike Borgonzi met with the media.

The Titans, for the uninitiated, are in the middle of a rebuild. The club was 3-14 last season, which was tied with the New York Giants for the NFL's worst record. That led to a front office revamp in the offseason and now the club is starting rookie first-rounder Cam Ward at quarterback.

And against that backdrop, one "journalist" asked Brinker and Borgonzi if the team that will begin practicing Wednesday could win the Super Bowl.

So, that led to a long pregnant pause.

"That's always the goal every year," Borgonzi said. "We also realize we have a lot of work to do on this roster."

Lordy.

Redskins Controversy Above Our Pay Grade

Finally, the Washington Commanders had coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters meet the press. And, yes, they were peppered with mostly football questions.

But one intrepid reporter asked about President Donald Trump exerting pressure to get the club's nickname changed back to Redskins. It's a subject the White House says the President is serious about.

"So, I mean, we're really focused on everything in the building and getting ready for this season and getting our guys in here … In terms of anything, whether it's the stadium or anything else, those things really don't come to our, they don't really make it to us.

"So we focus on what's going on in here and getting ready for the season."

So, we got the above-my-pay grade response. And there was no follow-up asking for an opinion on the matter.

Yes, the NFL is back and awkward press conference moments with it.