NFL Says It Has Upgraded Security Measures At New York Office Following Shooting

The NFL on Thursday said publicly for the first time that it has upgraded its security at its office building in Midtown Manhattan following last month's mass shooting there that left four people dead and one NFL employee injured.

NFL Works With Partners On Security

"Yes is the answer to the question," NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said when asked by OutKick if security measures have been upgraded. "We are working with the building and tenants within the building on building security.

"We're very lucky that our security chief Cathy Lanier, the former police chief in Washington D.C., has tremendous experience in this space and that we have terrific partners in the building as we look for ways to make it even more secure than it was before."

It is unknown what specific security measures have been added or what upgrades have been made at 345 Park Avenue where the league offices are located.

The NFL sent all 32 teams a memo in the wake of the shooting at its headquarters in midtown Manhattan, recommending teams begin to upgrade security protocols at their facilities.

League Recommends Armed Security

The league recommended teams begin to include the presence of armed officers at team and league facilities whenever players or staff members are present.

The league also called for weapons screening for anyone seeking entry into a team or league facility, including the use of walk-through magnetometers and X-ray scanners for bags, similar to the process for obtaining entry into stadiums prior to games.

Miller said the work to find security upgrades will continue.

"Our Owners' Committee on Security has met on a couple of occasions and will report out to the full ownership in the coming weeks on some further recommendations that they have, not just for 345 Park, but obviously throughout the NFL and any increased security that can be recommended to make sure we are all remaining safe or safer," Miller said.

NFL Appreciates The Well-Wishes

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has been sober and solemn in speaking publicly about the armed attack that allegedly was meant to target the NFL's offices on July 28.

Miller echoed the commissioner's remarks.

"As we've gone through what has been a very traumatic last couple of weeks for our employees here, the fact that so many people from around the country, partners, members of the media, clubs, friends, have reached out and sent their good wishes means a great deal," he said.

"And having never been in this position before for many of us, hopefully never again, I did learn the lesson that hearing from people expressing positive sentiments and well-wishes really makes a difference."