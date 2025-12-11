NFL Refs Union Doesn't Want Compensation Tied To Performance Because Of Course It Doesn't

Referees Association pushes back on league requests while defending current 'dead period' from February to May

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent didn't have good news for club owners this week when he updated them on the negotiations between the league and the referees union because, obviously, the sides haven't struck a new deal and the officials are balking at some things the NFL wants to do in the next contract.

And I know what you're thinking: The zebras have a union?

NFL Officiating Inconsistent

Yes, it's the NFL Referees Association.

And the zebras are playing hardball?

Yes, because, get this, the NFL is asking to shift some compensation to a performance-based model. And we know the performance of NFL officiating this year, and practically every year, has not been what many fans expect.

(Translation: It's not consistent).

(Further translation: It often stinks).

For the record, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has traditionally said NFL officials do a great job. Earlier this year, Goodell also dismissed the idea officials favored the Kansas City Chiefs.

That doesn't change the fact every weekend there are a handful of calls that are either curious, controversial, or flat out cost teams chances to score or prevent points and win or lose games.

Referee Union And NFL Make Progress

"Our union’s negotiating committee is working diligently on behalf of members, and we will continue to respect that process," NFL Referees Association executive director Scott Green said in a statement. "We look forward to our continued conversations with the league as we make progress towards a new CBA."

The next round of talks are scheduled for Dec. 30. And the league will continue to ask the new deal to include:

Greater flexibility in giving the best-performing officials postseason assignments.

An extended probationary period to assess new game officials.

Greater ability to fire underperforming officials.

And, yes, tying compensation to performance.

Union Pushes Back On Dead Period

The current agreement between the NFL and the union gives officials a so-called "dead period" that runs from the end of the Super Bowl, typically the second week of February, to May 15.

The NFL wants to cut down on that dead period for officials. The union has reminded the NFL that officials are not full-time employees and they want to keep the dead period on the calendar.

The amazing thing to me in all this negotiating is that the NFL is not insisting on hiring full-time officials and having them work in the offseason, honing their craft via training sessions, film sessions, clinics, conferences, or other offseason preparation.

The league would actually like to extend the number of officials to create something of a depth chart. Like a bench of officials. But that remains under discussion.

Another Season Of Questionable Calls

And maybe this is a lot of inside baseball stuff for the average fan – but only until his or her team is hit with a terrible call. Then that fan is suddenly very interested in the quality of the officiating.

And, yes, it has been inconsistent this year, especially in the areas of offensive and defensive pass interference and, earlier in the season, figuring out how to call a false start or offsides on short-yardage plays such as the Tush Push.

It's not been a good look, if we're being honest.