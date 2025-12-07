NFL Fans Livid Over RedZone's Terrible Audio Issues To Begin Week 14

NFL fans who flipped on NFL RedZone to begin their Sunday couch rot session were greeted with a terrible sound.

Just minutes after the Week 14 slate kicked off with eight games beginning at 1:00 PM ET, RedZone host Scott Hanson was cut off mid-sentence as the channel turned its focus to the Colts - Jaguars game in Jacksonville and was taken over by a skin-crawling audio issue.

The fact that the audio cut out during an update showing Daniel Jones throwing an interception was rather fitting.

The issue went on for about five minutes or so before it appeared to be fixed. The screeching audio popped back up again shortly, but appears to have been fixed completely up to this point.

Fans who pay a substantial amount of money in order to watch RedZone were understandably livid, especially when they're also frustrated by the number of ads the channel has been showing throughout the season.

While some NFL fans would agree that a muted experience watching football is more enjoyable than the alternative, being blasted with an incredibly annoying sound as you watch Week 14 action around the league is less than ideal.