NFL QBs Team Up, Give Big Donations To Hurricane Helene Relief

Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield will be dueling Thursday night in primetime. Before taking the field, both QBs united for a positive cause: to help the people in North Carolina facing the destruction of Hurricane Helene.

Cousins and Mayfield pledged to donate $50,000 each to the humanitarian cause, headed by Team Rubicon.

The two QBs shared a video message proclaiming their support for the people suffering in western North Carolina.

"We stand with those who have been affected," Mayfield said, relayed by TMZ Sports.

The Category 4 storm that started tearing through Appalachia on September 26, with ongoing damage, produced winds of more than 100 MPH, heavy rain, and flash flooding.

More than 215 people are dead, and hundreds more are missing, making it one of the deadliest natural disasters on record.

"Honoring the lives lost and the families that are still in distress. Together, we can make a difference," Mayfield added.

Cousins also posted a message of support to those suffering from the damage caused by Helene.

The Falcons QB posted on X: "Thank you to our first responders and volunteers for working so tirelessly to restore our communities following the devastation of Hurricane Helene."

Support has been strong from the NFL as more donations pour in. An estimated $8 million from various NFL organizations has piled up.

OutKick is also building a strong effort to reel in donations for the victims of Hurricane Helene.

The great Joe Kinsey organized a Team Screencaps run for hurricane relief donations that will go directly to the Red Cross.

Americans are teaming up for a great cause.

