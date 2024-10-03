Clemson Fans Rally To Support WR T.J. Moore After Family Home Destroyed During Hurricane Helene

As communities across the eastern part of the country continue to clean up and deal with the aftermath of horrible flooding caused by Hurricane Helene, we are starting to hear some of the stories that bring this country hope moving forward, like the one coming from Clemson football.

Following the devastation that was left behind from Hurricane Helene, with towns in ruins and homes completely destroyed, many folks are wondering where their lives go next after this horrible tragedy.

For Clemson wide receiver T.J. Moore, he's seeing firsthand how folks across the country will come to the aid of those in need. Following Helene's landfall in Northwest Florida last week, Moore's family lost everything due to flooding that transpired around their home.

Having to deal with the devastation that was left, T.J. Moore also had to come to grips that he will not be able to go back home to the place he grew up. After Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discussed that some of his players were dealing with rough situations back home following the storm, details of some of those incidents were brought to light.

Clemson Fans Rise To The Occasion For T.J. Moore's Family

One of those was freshman receiver, T.J. Moore, whose mother evacuated to South Carolina in the nick of time to flee from the storm. Unfortunately, just like thousands of others, his family is now without a home to go back to.

This is when the Clemson fan base rose to the challenge, and started to show why this country can deliver in times of need. Moore's aunt, Samantha Gonzalez, started a GoFundMe page for Alexandra Moore, who is T.J.'s mother, with a goal of $10,000.

Well, Clemson fans started to spread the message, and by Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser was already at $46,298.

On Wednesday night, just a day into the campaign, Alexandra Moore took to social media to show her appreciation for the folks who had donated to help her feel secure.

"I can’t even begin to thank everyone for the overwhelming support," Moore’s mother, Alexandra Moore, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday night. "I’m at a loss for words, wiping many tears. Knowing that we don’t have to wonder or worry where we’ll sleep next takes a huge burden off of our chest. The kind words, the support, everything. We are always grateful. and forever will be."

This is the type of story that will bring those affected some hope moving forward, but it also shows us the power of college football fans. If you remember, Tennessee basketball player Zakai Zeigler's family home in New York City was destroyed years ago due to a fire. The Vols community raised more than $350,000 for his family, and they were able to make the move to Knoxville, and build a house to start over.

This is the type of generosity that we've come to expect from these fans across the country, especially when one of their own is in need.

This week, Dabo Swinney commented on how they were rallying around the players that were affected, which included T.J. Moore.

"So they were here, thankfully, and not at home," Dabo Swinney said this week.. "But it’s a total loss. Devastation. And so, hopefully people will help and support them as they try to start over."

We've got a long ways to go when it comes to these towns rebuilding and putting their lives back together. I urge folks that can help the people of North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and other states affected to help out if any way possible.

This is when our true colors shine, and judging by the number of folks I've seen on social media volunteering to help, we're gonna do everything we can to make sure we help our brothers and sisters.

As for T.J. Moore and Clemson, this is just another example of how college athletics can bring us closer together.