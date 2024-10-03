Carolina Hurricanes Raise Nearly $300K For Hurricane Helene Relief

We are all thinking about the folks across the southwest dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, and one state hit especially hard with intense flooding was North Carolina, ironically home to the Carolina Hurricanes.

While the Canes are gearing up for a season that should see them fighting toward the top of the NHL's Metropolitan Division, that didn't mean that they would pass up an opportunity to raise a lot of money for those in need following the storm.

READ: CLEMSON FANS RALLY TO SUPPORT WR T.J. MOORE AFTER FAMILY HOME DESTROYED DURING HURRICANE HELENE

Carolina welcomed the Nashville Predators — whose home state was also impacted by the hurricane — to Lenovo Arena in Raleigh on Wednesday night for their annual Preseason Community Game, and they offered a great deal to fans who wanted to catch some preseason hockey.

According to The Hockey News, general admission tickets were just $10 and the team packed the arena for a night that also included some heavily discounted concessions.

That's awesome because the team announced on its website that all ticket revenue would be donated to Hurricane Helene relief.

Ticket revenue alone raised an incredible $235,000, but the Hurricanes also held a silent auction and took donations which raised their grand total for the night closer to $300,000.

"Obviously that's the most important thing coming out of tonight," said Canes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "I think just everybody coming together... anything can help. What's going on down there... this is just having fun. They're dealing with real stuff so anything we can do to help is great."

It's awesome to see teams do whatever they can to help those in their community and beyond. Great stuff from the Hurricanes.

Unfortunately for them, the results weren't the best. They fell to the Predators by a score of 6-4.

The Hurricanes have two more preseason games on Friday and Saturday — first against the Tampa Bay Lightning and then another one against the Predators — before they open their season on Oct. 11 against the Lightning.