NFL QB Jameis Winston Drops First Ridiculous Quote As Part Of Cleveland Browns

Be grateful to be alive while Jameis Winston is quarterbacking in the NFL. This man is a spectacle for all to enjoy (excluding Bucs fans) on and off the field.

Winston, 30, is off to a hot start with his new team this year, the Cleveland Browns, already making fans with his unique cadence during interviews — equal parts strange and enlightening.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Winston dropped his first hot quote of the year, speaking on QB1 Deshaun Watson's play. Only Jameis can turn an excerpt about Watson into a fun gag.

Winston went full Mother Goose.

There is no simple way to explain what Winston is talking about, but it's gold every time Jameis grabs a mic.

"I think that's one of the things that a lot of people forget when you can go out and you can see practice," Winston shared. "You can knick-knack, this that, paddy-whack, give a dog a bone. Deshaun Watson is going to turn it on. He always going to find a way to shine when the lights come on."

Winston even had to take a moment to observe his eloquence. "Man, I just rhymed. Can I leave on that 'cause I know that one going to hit."

The former first-overall pick joins Cleveland after four seasons with the Saints and five seasons as the Buccaneers' franchise player. Winston boasted a 6-2 record as a starter with New Orleans, helping the franchise transition from Drew Brees to Derek Carr as the franchise quarterback. His legacy may forever be defined by becoming the first QB to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a season, as part of the Bucs.

No quarterback can deliver quotes or throw interceptions quite like Winston. Winston's a football unicorn.

