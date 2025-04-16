NFL Prospect Cam Ward Makes It Obvious That He's Going To The Titans

Miami QB Cam Ward isn't shy about being the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With just a week to go, most NFL analysts agree Tennessee will snag Ward first overall — otherwise, it’s another year under center for Will Levis.

Ward’s making the expected pick even clearer. In a recent Fortnite video game live stream, Ward gave a big wink to the Titans when he name-dropped some of their top skill players.

Ward listed his top-four NFL receivers during the stream, naming two Titans wideouts: Calvin Ridley as his top choice and Treylon Burks as his fourth.

"AJ Brown’s a dog, but he’s not Calvin Ridley," Ward said on the stream.

Anyone who’s seen Burks play knows Ward’s buttering up the Titans with that shout-out.

Ward also named Titans running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears among the best in the league. Pollard makes a case, but Spears, not so much.

Cam Ward threw for 4,123 yards, 36 touchdowns, and seven interceptions last season with the Hurricanes.

With Ward topping most analysts’ boards, Travis Hunter is projected in the top five, with Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders as other lottery picks.

The Titans desperately need a quarterback, and the drop-off after Ward is steep, per the buzz. Sanders could easily go second overall to the QB-hungry Browns.

After the first pick, the 2025 NFL Draft is expected to be fireworks.

