NFL Preseason Had Nothing To Do With Jacoby Brissett Beating Out Drake Maye For Patriots QB Job

The preseason obviously didn't matter for the New England Patriots because the decision to pick Jacoby Brissett over Drake Maye as the starting quarterback obviously came well before then.

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo has established the depth chart within the Patriots quarterback room, with the veteran starting the Sept. 8 opener at the Cincinnati Bengals and the rookie as his backup.

And this raises questions.

Brissett Bad In Preseason

Firstly, why?

"We have decided, or I have decided, that Jacoby Brissett will be our starting quarterback this season," Mayo said Thursday. "In saying that, as an organization, we are 100 percent behind Jacoby. There is no 'You got a guy right here, you got a guy right there.' We're 100 percent behind Jacoby."

It's quite clear this final decision had zero to do with the preseason because this preseason, Maye was the better quarterback.

That's not an opinion.

Maye took 66 snaps in the preseason and completed 21 of 34 passes for 192 yards and 1 TD.

Brissett took 27 snaps and completed 5 of 14 passes for 36 yards with 1 interception.

Experience, Ability In System Decided

So, yes, Brissett was terrible in the preseason. The guy who just won the starting job posted a 14.58 passer rating in the preseason.

And how terrible is that? If Brissett had not completed any of his 14 passes for zero yards, but avoided the interception, he would have posted a passer rating of 39.5.

So, basically, he would have had a better preseason simply by slinging every pass out of bounds.

The Patriots have basically admitted the preseason is not the reason Brissett is playing at the Bengals in the regular-season opener.

It's about his experience and where the rest of the team is – which is probably not a good place, according to some.

Mayo: No ‘Hypotheticals’ On Change

"There's certain things in this offense that Jacoby, having played in it, understands some of the tools you can use to get out of certain situations, pressure situations," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt has said. "Things like that that Drake is still learning."

Brissett played in a similar Van Pelt system in Cleveland. Maye obviously has catching up to do in that regard. So what happens when the more physically talented player catches up mentally?

Does Maye take over?

"I don't want to get into hypotheticals," Mayo said. "We can't go into the season saying, 'He's going to go X-amount of weeks.' As long as Jacoby is going out there performing the way we all have confidence in him doing, he'll be our quarterback this season."

The Brissett selection gives us the final tally on where the record-tying six rookie quarterbacks picked in the first round of the 2024 draft currently stand.

Rundown Of Record-Setting Rookie QBs

First overall pick Caleb Williams is starting for the Chicago Bears.

Second overall pick Jayden Daniels is starting for the Washington Commanders.

Maye, the No. 3 overall pick, is sitting.

Eighth overall pick Michael Penix is sitting behind Kirk Cousins with the Atlanta Falcons.

Tenth overall selection J.J. McCarthy is out for the season after knee surgery.

And No. 12 overall selection Bo Nix is starting for the Denver Broncos.

This class of first-rounders will forever be linked to the 1983 class of quarterbacks picked in the first round because both had six players selected in the round.

And, so far, both classes are on par with each other as far as playing time is concerned. Actually, this class might be a little ahead.

Can 2024 QB Class Match 1983?

In 1983, John Elway played his rookie season for the Denver Broncos. Dan Marino played in his rookie season for the Miami Dolphins. And Tony Eason played in his rookie season for the New England Patriots.

All three were not the opening game starters.

Todd Blackledge, selected No. 7 overall by the Kansas City Chiefs, sat on the bench the entire season.

Ken O'Brien, selected No. 24 by the New York Jets, missed the entire season with an injury. Just like McCarthy will this year.

And Jim Kelly, selected No. 14 by the Buffalo Bills, signed with the USFL and did not play for the Bills that year.

The comparison between classes will continue for years, perhaps decades. It won't end until we see how the two classes match up all the way through to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The 1983 class boasts Hall of Famers Elway, Marino and Kelly.

That's a steep mountain for the 2024 class to climb.