Injury Threatens J.J. McCarthy Chance Of Winning Vikings Starting Job

Just when it was going so well for Minnesota Vikings rookie J.J. McCarthy, and at precisely at the time he might have begun a strong push for the team's starting quarterback job … bad luck.

McCarthy has a sore right knee now, and that forced him to sit out Monday evening's scheduled practice "out of precaution," coach Kevin O'Connell said.

The team conducted some tests and more were likely Tuesday.

McCarthy Nursing Right Knee Issue

"Very important player, obviously," O'Connell said. "So we want to make sure we're smart before he participates, making sure we have a good understanding of where he's at."

Where McCarthy is at with the sore knee will soon be determined. We already know where he was at in the ongoing QB competition for the starting job with Sam Darnold:

This was supposed to be a big week for McCarthy.

The rookie was on the verge of getting more work with the first-team offense this week. That was supposed to be the plan starting Monday and in dual practices with the Cleveland Browns, coming off his notable performance last weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders.

But those plans may have to be adjusted and perhaps even scrapped, depending on the knee's test results and whether McCarthy travels with the team or not.

Vikings Hope To Salvage McCarthy Plan

The Vikings are scheduled to depart Tuesday afternoon for Cleveland. They will hold joint practices with the Browns Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the preseason game on Saturday.

"Hopefully we can maintain the plans we've had for him," O'Connell said. "He's really done a great job throughout training camp, whatever we've asked of him, just getting in there and really having high-quality reps throughout, whether it's from a learning standpoint or a performance standpoint."

It's not correct to say McCarthy was going to get the extended work with starters this week because of his performance against the Raiders last week. O'Connell wanted to see the club's first-round QB against better competition this week anyway.

But McCarthy's work in that last game stressed the point that he's ready for the test.

McCarthy Was Excellent Vs. Raiders

McCarthy entered the game late in the first quarter and played until throwing his second touchdown of the day with 6:33 remaining in the third quarter.

McCarthy completed 11 of 17 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns. It was an impressive start for a rookie in his first preseason outing.

And that's what the Vikings want to see more of because they are otherwise going to award the starting job to Sam Darnold, who has more experience and has been more than solid in practices throughout the offseason and in training camp.

And here's where things get interesting: If McCarthy's knee requires him to stay home from the Cleveland trip to rehabilitate or keeps him out of practice, it does great damage to his chance of winning the starting job in time for the regular-season opener.

Injury Could Help Decide Starter

A missed week would leave the Vikings only one preseason game to make a final decision on their starter.

Most teams want that decision made even before that final preseason game so they can give that player the next two weeks or full preparation for the regular-season opener.

That makes the results of Tuesday's tests and McCarthy's availability the remainder of this week so important. And it makes having to sit out, if that's what ultimately happens, so consequential.