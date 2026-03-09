Former NFL Player Accused Of Murder Asked ChatGPT For Help

Incredible levels of stupid by Darron Lee, who's only ALLEGED of murder.

(Warning: Graphic details included)

Legal experts are calling it the digital equivalent of leaving your ID at the crime scene.

Former first-round NFL pick Darron Lee is in a Tennessee jail on a first-degree murder charge after investigators say they uncovered his use of ChatGPT in the immediate aftermath of the alleged killing.

Most people use ChatGPT to debug code or draft emails. Lee, authorities allege, used it to workshop an alibi.

Lee was arrested in February 2026 in Tennessee in the death of his girlfriend, Gabriella Carvalho Perpetuo. He initially claimed she died after a "shower slip," a story that quickly unraveled, undercut, investigators say, by his own digital trail, including AI queries.

According to investigators (via WTVC), when police arrived at the Ooltewah home, Lee said he found Carvalho Perpetuo unresponsive and suggested she may have fallen.

But detectives reported a far different scene: blood spatter in nearly every room, broken glass, and cleaning supplies placed in strange locations, details they say indicated an effort to scrub the home.

The medical examiner’s findings were even more damning, citing a broken neck, severe brain injury, a stab wound to the abdomen and a human bite mark on her thigh.

The most grisly detail may be what happened before authorities were even contacted.

Instead of calling 911, investigators say Lee turned to OpenAI’s chatbot, apparently treating it like a postgame film session for an alleged crime. It’s hard to imagine the answer being anything other than, Buddy, you’re not helping yourself here.

According to authorities, Lee’s reported search history included prompts like what an unresponsive person looks like and whether certain injuries could appear accidental. Not exactly your typical queries.

If true, it’s a staggering miscalculation by Lee. Prosecutors are now leaning on those alleged chat logs as a key piece of their case, arguing they show intent and potential tampering.

