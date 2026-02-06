Former NY Jets First Round Pick Darron Lee Charged In Girlfriend's Murder

Lee was taken into custody at the scene and also faces tampering with evidence charges, with additional charges possible

Former New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee has been arrested in Tennessee for allegedly murdering his girlfriend.

Lee, per the Hamilton County Sheriff's office, was arrested on Thursday afternoon by sheriff's deputies. According to their press release, those deputies went to a residence, with a "report of CPR in progress." They then "located a female victim and attempted life-saving measures," but it was determined at the scene that "she was deceased."

Criminal Investigative Services Detectives responded to the scene as well, with "preliminary findings" saying that the "victim's death was the result of a homicide."

The press release also identifies that the victim was the girlfriend of Darron Lee, and that he was "identified as the suspect and taken into custody at the scene."

Lee Charges Continue Concerning Pattern

Lee has had several run-ins with the law in the past, including a charge for domestic violence in 2023.

RELATED: Former Buckeyes Star, NFL Linebacker Darron Lee Charged With Domestic Violence After Attacking Mom, Girlfriend

He now faces charges of "First-degree murder" and "Tampering with evidence." The sheriff's office says that "additional charges could be pending following the outcome of the investigation."

Lee was the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and is now being held without bond, with an upcoming court date next week, according to the New York Post.

In those 2023 charges, he was found guilty of pushing a woman "against the wall, throwing her to the floor and striking her face and head 8 to 9 times with his closed fists."

As awful as those charges were, these are far worse. Very disturbing and sad.