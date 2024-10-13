WATCH: NFL Official Goes Down Hard After Taking Massive Hit From Will Levis

Football is a violent sport that often leads to serious injuries. But not just for those players between the lines.

An NFL official was caught in the crosshairs on Sunday afternoon when Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis went barreling out of bounds following a scramble.

On a second-down play, late in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts, Levis scrambled to the left and made sure he gained enough yards to pick up the first down.

By doing so, though, he allowed Colts' defender Jaylon Jones to give him a hard shove out of bounds.

The shove sent Levis flying onto the sideline, and he plowed right into an NFL official who hit the ground hard and immediately started grabbing at his leg.

If you don't like seeing people suffer bad injuries, you might not want to watch the video.

Medical personnel rushed to the aid of the official and eventually encased his entire left leg in an air cast and carted him off the field, likely to a local hospital.

It's not Will Levis' fault that he plowed into a sideline official, although he allowed himself to get a bit out of control. That's not ideal because those types of plays can easily lead to an injury for the quarterback.

However, I was a bit disappointed that Levis didn't stop for a single moment to check on th NFL official. He literally popped up like nothing happened, didn't even acknowledge the official who was writhing in pain and then celebrated the first-down run.

I've seen this happen many times during football games, and players almost always at least try to apologize, even if they didn't do it on purpose.

But, no, nothing from Will Levis.

To be fair to Levis, he's used to turning the ball over and not picking up first downs, so he has limited opportunities to celebrate.

Go ahead and celebrate, Will. Don't mind the guy lying on the ground that you just sent to the hospital.