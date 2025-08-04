NFL Linebacker Denzel Perryman Released From Custody After Weapons Arrest

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was detained over the weekend following an arrest in L.A. County related to multiple gun violations.

Perryman was released from detainment on Monday afternoon, and L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman did not press charges against the 32-year-old Perryman.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Perryman's arrest on Aug. 1.

"During the traffic stop, deputies discovered five firearms in Mr. Perryman’s vehicle, two of which were assault-style rifles," the statement read in part. "He was arrested and booked on weapons violation charges and was cooperative with deputies."

Speaking with The Athletic, Perryman's attorney Ron Butler shared that charges had been dropped after cops pulled Perryman over due to "vehicle violations," only to discover Perryman was carrying five firearms in his vehicle.

"We’re grateful the matter has been resolved," Butler said in a statement to The Athletic. "At this time, Denzel is focused on getting back to his family and teammates."

While some may have reservations about Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh's judgment, the coach proudly stood by his player on Monday after answering a question about his player's recent arrest and release.

"He was in good spirits," Harbaugh said. "I love Denzel. He’s always done right. He’s never been in trouble. Got a beautiful family, and we’re just letting the due process play out."

Perryman made not-so-serious headlines in recent weeks after jokingly suggesting the Chargers were better suited in San Diego, the team's previous host city.

"I feel like we should've been went back," Perryman said. "That's where it all started. I'm excited just to go back in general."

Drafted in 2015, Perryman spent two seasons in SD before playing for the Carolina Panthers in 2021, then bouncing to the Raiders and Texans before rejoining the Chargers in 2024. He ranks eighth all-time in tackles for the Chargers with 289.

