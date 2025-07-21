Chargers LB Says Team Should Return to San Diego

SD Chargers throwback fans gain support from Denzel Perryman

The grass isn't greener in Los Angeles.

LA Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman delighted throwback Bolts fans by calling for the team to return to San Diego, where the franchise began before relocating to Los Angeles in 2017.

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 19: Denzel Perryman #6 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on December 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

As the Chargers prepare for an upcoming training camp in San Diego, Perryman told the media it’s time to head back south for good.

"I feel like we should've been went back," Perryman said. 

"That's where it all started. I'm excited just to go back in general."

The veteran linebacker has trained at the team's sleek new "The Bolt" facility in El Segundo for recent camps, yet he prefers San Diego.

Drafted in 2015, Perryman spent two seasons in San Diego before playing for the Carolina Panthers in 2021, then bouncing to the Raiders and Texans before rejoining the Chargers in 2024. He ranks eighth all-time in tackles for the Chargers with 289.

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 22:  Denzel Perryman #6 of the Los Angeles Chargers in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 22, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Since moving to LA, the Chargers have taken on a little-brother persona to the LA Rams but appear poised for a revival after just one season under head coach Jim Harbaugh. 

In his debut year with the Bolts, Harbaugh led LA to an 11-6 record, securing second place in the highly competitive AFC West.

Much of the Chargers' success last year stemmed from a stout defensive unit led by Jesse Minter, former defensive coordinator for Michigan under Harbaugh. This year could look different for the Chargers unit after the team split with longtime edge rusher Joey Bosa this offseason.

