NFL Journeyman Ben Dinucci Has Hilarious Reaction To Getting Cut For Seventh Time

Dinucci was cut by the Falcons, but he's still staying positive.

I hope to one day be half as funny as Ben Dinucci.

For those of you who may not know, Dinucci is a quarterback who has spent time on the practice squads of five NFL teams . Drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft , he made one start for America’s Team - and it didn’t go great.

Fortunately, he got a shot to be a full-time starter for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL in 2023 , guiding them to the title game and leading the league in several major passing categories that season.

After that season (which earned him somewhat of a cult following), he once again found himself in NFL circles, but never made an active roster. That would be his fate again this season, as the Atlanta Falcons signed him earlier this week, only to cut him just days after signing him .

That must have stung. Hoping beyond hope that you could make an NFL roster, only to have that dream get squashed faster than a Shilo Sanders punch to the face. Pretty gut-wrenching to say the least.

But Dinucci is taking it in stride. While waiting to board a flight after hearing the news, he posted up on a bar stool to have a cold one and turned the moment into a hysterical post.

Nope, I wouldn’t understand at all, nor would most people. But a lot of people can appreciate a good joke, like this guy.

Gosh that’s hilarious. I need to adopt that kind of positivity in my life to help me deal with disappointment.

Cheers Ben! Hope that beer hit as well as you said it did.