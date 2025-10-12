Giants, Brian Daboll Under Fire For Handling Of Jaxson Dart Concussion Evaluation

The NFL and Players Association have opened a joint review into the handling of the Giants quarterback's concussion check during Thursday Night Football.

The NFL and NFL Players Association have launched a joint investigation into the New York Giants over how the team handled Jaxson Dart’s concussion evaluation during Thursday night’s 34–17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The team is reportedly bracing for a "hefty fine."

During Dart's exam, head coach Brian Daboll agitated doctors for a status update, and rookie running back Cam Skattebo physically entered the medical tent.

On Saturday, the league issued a memo to all 32 clubs reminding teams that only medical personnel are permitted inside the tent or locker room during evaluations. The protocol explicitly prohibits coaches, front office staff and players from entering.

"If it is determined that competitive considerations motivated the club’s failure to comply," the memo reads, "discipline may include reprimand, remedial training, fines and/or the loss of draft picks."

And that’s exactly what the Giants might be facing.

Daboll admitted he was trying to determine whether Dart would be cleared in time for a critical fourth-down play. But he denies any intent to influence or rush the doctor's decision.

"I just wanted his ass out there if he was OK," Daboll said after the game. "But I wanted the process — like, we were getting ready to go for it on a potential fourth down. I would have burned a timeout if he could have came out there. So I was asking how long is it gonna take?"

Daboll also acknowledged yelling at team physician Dr. Scott A. Rodeo, saying he apologized after the game.

On Friday, Daboll further explained that he didn’t go into the tent but "just stuck my head in to see how our quarterback was doing."

"In no way would I want a player to come back out there that wasn’t ready to play," he said. "Health and safety is important to us. It’s important to me."

Giants co-owner John Mara addressed the incident Friday morning.

"While I firmly believe, as [Daboll] has stated, that he was not trying to influence the process in any way, he understands that the appearance of going to the tent is inappropriate," Mara said. "We have protocols in place as a league to ensure player safety, and we need to allow our medical staff to execute those protocols without interference."

Dart missed just two plays before returning to finish the drive. He ended the night 17-of-25 passing for 195 yards and a touchdown, along with 58 rushing yards and another score.

For now, the NFL’s review is ongoing. Witness interviews are up next.