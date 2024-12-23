NFL Highs And Lows: Mike McCarthy Future Looks Better, Ben Johnson Nails Job Interview, Vikes Hard Not To Like

The Dallas Cowboys have enjoyed a transformation the past five weeks, as coach Mike McCarthy has rallied his team to the point that the vision of a bleak offseason full of upheaval now looks like business as usual with tons of optimism. And that's where we begin this week's highlights and lowlights.

McCarthy, working on an expiring contract, has quite possibly saved his job as the Cowboys coach. At least that's the vibe we're getting coming out of Dallas over the past month, and especially after Sunday night's upset victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cowboys Eliminated But Fight

Even as the Cowboys were eliminated from playoff contention before the game, McCarthy's team delivered an outstanding, hard-hitting, efficient outing that led to the team's fourth win in five games.

"Before the game was a real punch in the gut, to say the least, just because of the way the Washington-Philadelphia game went," McCarthy said. "But, you just kind of take that moment to sit back and watch, and watched how the guys warmed up, watch the interactions in the locker room.

"And, you know, it wasn't much different than a normal game. I thought our guys did a hell of a job."

McCarthy got a hug from owner Jerry Jones after the game. And that scene didn't suggest the coach is on the outs.

The situation can obviously change as the Cowboys finish the season with the division powers Philadelphia and Washington. But it's accurate to say the situation has changed in recent weeks.

Who Is An Upgrade Over McCarthy?

Constant shadow Bill Belichick, perpetually connected to a possible Cowboys opening for the past 12 months, is with North Carolina now. And the list of other candidates doesn't scream obvious upgrade from McCarthy – with maybe Mike Vrabel as the exception.

Except, perhaps, Vrabel is already "spoken for" and will have other suitors.

So why not offer a contract extension to McCarthy after he improved a team that lost its starting quarterback after Week 9 and has overcome the attrition of stars and depth? That's the question Jones will ask himself after the season.

The players have already been asked and have endorsed McCarthy's return.

"I just love the way our team plays," McCarthy said. "I can't say enough about the locker room. You know, their pride, their character, their toughness, their resiliency.

"I just can't say enough about the character of our football team. And really, there was no blink."

The other highs from Sunday:

First Ben Johnson Head Coach Interview

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson: After their season is over, which cannot come fast enough based on their current nine-game losing skid, the Chicago Bears will begin interviews for their vacant head coach job. And Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will be on their list of candidates. That's a fact.

Well, Johnson had his first interview with the team Sunday – if only in a manner of speaking.

Johnson put on the field against Chicago (and at Chicago) an offense that has fully developed quarterback Jared Goff and comes up with, well, unexpected stuff almost every week.

The Bears have scored a franchise record number of points this season and brought to this game the trick play for the viewing pleasure of potential Chicago employers: Tight end Sam LaPorta called the play the "stumble bum."

Great Act, Great Execution, Touchdown

Goff seemingly stumbles and fumbles as he drops back, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs falls as if trying to recover a fumble. Everyone along the Lions sideline yells "ball" to alert the defense there's a fumble, and all the while LaPorta is running downfield wide open waiting for Goff to deliver the ball.

The play was Johnson's brainchild that was birthed after he saw Green Bay's Jordan Love fumble and stumble, then pick up the football and throw a TD pass last year.

"The stuff he comes up with every game is crazy," Gibbs told reporters. "You don’t see really stuff like that, only if you’re in college."

The Bears want to find an offensive-minded coach to develop QB Caleb Williams and light a fire under what has been a stagnant offense.

Johnson put what he can bring on display at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Vikings Hard Not To Like

The Minnesota Vikings: Their opponents won't agree, but this team is hard to dislike.

They have the best wide receiver in the NFL in Justin Jefferson. They have a reclamation project at quarterback in Sam Darnold and a reclamation project as their defensive coordinator in Brian Flores.

And head coach Kevin O'Connell is simply masterful at bringing it all together and making it seamless amid one-score victory after another.

The Vikings are improbably 13-2 today. It's the second time in O'Connell's three seasons the team has won 13 games.

"We're coming together," Jefferson said after a victory over the Seahawks in Seattle. "These close games are what make championship teams."

The Lows:

There's Aggressive And There's Dumb

Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich: He's not getting the full-time gig after the season. But he continues to try aggressive things to force things to happen if possible.

Except, it's the Jets.

It's not possible.

So, on Sunday against the Rams, in a game the Jets were leading 6-0 and seemingly dominating, Ulbrich decided to go for it on fourth-and-1 – from HIS OWN 33-yard-line.

Running back Breece Hall ran a belly play that got stuffed. Turn over on downs. The Rams scored three plays later to tie the game and an early advantage was erased. Afterward, Jets players praised Ulbrich for being aggressive.

But that aggression was unwise and, no matter what the analytics nerds say, an actual head coach should understand the team he has at his disposal (the Jets ain't good), and take the temperature of the game (the Jets weren't in desperate straits) before potentially turning the ball over at his own freakin' 33 yard line.

Cardinals Turnaround Has Been Disastrous

The Arizona Cardinals: They looked like an ascending playoff contender the first week of November when they were riding a four-game win streak and led the NFC West. Now?

Disastrous.

They were just eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday – after a loss to the previously 3-11 Carolina Panthers. It was Arizona's fourth loss in five weeks. It came against a team that had lost four in a row.

Kyler Murray? Threw a crucial interception in the fourth quarter after playing well early in the game.

"At the end of the day we didn't get the job done," Murray lamented.

"Ultimately, when you reflect on it, we haven't done enough, you know what I mean?" coach Jonathan Gannon said. "And that starts with me … Everyone had their hand in how this season has [gone] and where we are where we are."