Mike Vrabel May Already Be 'Spoken For' And If Not, Will Be Hottest Candidate In Coach Hiring Cycle

There was a moment on the Pat McAfee Show this week when the conversation turned to the availability of Mike Vrabel as a coach candidate in the coming hiring cycle and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky may have let something slip.

"I think Vrabel's spoken for," Orlovsky said. " I just think Vrabel's probably got a very clear sight and path with where he's going to be likely coaching … He'll be coaching football."

Well, the last part of that is absolutely true.

Mike Vrabel Will Be In Demand

Multiple sources whose business it is to get coaches interviewed and hired tell OutKick that Vrabel, currently serving as a coaching and personnel consultant with the Cleveland Browns, is not only certain to land a head coach job in the upcoming cycle, but he could be the most sought-after candidate on the market and will have his choice of jobs.

As for where he's "spoken for," that's less certain.

"All I know is there are places open now that have him high on their interview list," a coach representation source said. "And there are places that may or may not come open, some surprising, that would have him on their short list as well."

The source declined to name the teams.

Ohio State Is Most Logical Spot

So what are some options Vrabel could be considering? This is a delicate situation because several of these prospective jobs are currently filled. And Vrabel's camp isn't keen on having him tied to places where "there are currently guys in the chair."

That said, four possible options Vrabel may eventually weigh are from places that currently have a head coach.

Ohio State. Las Vegas. New England. New York Jets. The New York Giants. Chicago Bears.

The Ohio State University job is currently filled by Ryan Day, who has a solid history of winning – a lot. But Day also has a 1-3 record against arch-rival Michigan. That includes an upset loss to the Wolverines this season.

So a reckoning may be looming for Day after the season, particularly if his team doesn't win Saturday's home College Football Playoff game against Tennessee.

Vrabel, not coincidentally, was born in Akron, Ohio and played at Ohio State.

Raiders Have Decision Coming

The Las Vegas Raiders don't have an opening because Antonio Pierce is the coach. But the Raiders have a 2-12 record, tied for worst in the NFL, and owner Mark Davis has declined to give Pierce any endorsement.

Instead, Davis has said he wants and needs to see improvement before the end of the season. And the Raiders are 0-2 since Davis said that.

Did we mention Tom Brady is a Raiders minority owner now? And Davis has made no secret of the fact he talks to Brady regularly and values his opinion? And Brady and Vrabel were teammates on the New England Patriots?

Speaking of the Patriots, there are swirling rumors that Jerod Mayo's job may be in some jeopardy. The Patriots have a 3-11 record and owner Robert Kraft, who basically anointed Mayo the coach after firing Bill Belichick, may be having some buyer's remorse.

Rumors swirling around New England are that Vrabel would be interested in coaching the Patriots if the job comes open. This makes sense considering the Patriots have a likely franchise quarterback already on the roster in Drake Maye.

Quarterback Talent A Lure For Vrabel

No, Maye is not a fully polished product. But he has shown strong signs he can become that with better help and coaching. And Vrabel, per one source, could be planning on hiring Mike McDaniels as his offensive coordinator if the fit with his next team is right.

The New York Jets have an opening. And they swung and missed on a coordinator being promoted with Robert Saleh. The talk around the league is the Jets don't want to develop a coach again. Vrabel doesn't need to be developed.

The New York Giants similarly still have a coach in Brian Daboll. But his situation is tenuous in that the Giants have lost nine consecutive games, are tied with the Raiders for the NFL's worst record, and the club has seemingly regressed each of his three seasons.

The Giants will be drafting a quarterback and, at this stage, would have one of the top two selections. So, again, Vrabel bringing discipline and some grit to the roster while perhaps adding McDaniels to develop the quarterback might be attractive to ownership.

Finally, the Chicago Bears may be attractive to Vrabel for the same reason the Patriots would be in that they have a developing quarterback with great promise already on the roster. It's not clear, however, that Vrabel would rate this opening as his favorite. No one is saying.

But the Bears, who failed with multiple first-time coach hires in recent years, apparently value getting an experienced coach now.