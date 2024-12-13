Doctor Is In: Raiders O'Connell (Knee) and Antonio Pierce (Broken Team) Hoping QB Can Rally

When Aidan O'Connell was placed in an air cast and carted off the field last weekend, everyone thought the worst. Well, the worst arrived this week, but not necessarily via the injury front for the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback.

O'Connell has a left knee injury. NFL Media reported it is a bone bruise.

Dr. Chao: Two Types Of Bone Bruise

And that's actually not terrible. O'Connell is expected to play again this season and even said this week he hopes to play in the Raiders' Monday Night game against the Atlanta Falcons. And why is this so important?

Because jobs are at stake – for both O'Connell and Raiders coach Antonio Pierce.

O'Connell first…

"It is unprecedented to go from an air cast and being carted off to playing the next week, even if you are a quarterback, and you have an extra day," Dr. David Chao, OutKick's medical expert, said this week.

"There's two types of bone bruises. There's the type where one gets hit on the bone and the bone is sore, and it's a matter of pain tolerance whether someone can play."

And there's a bone bruise, Dr. Chao continued, where articular cartilage slams together and the bone underneath the cartilage is bruised.

"Those are more dangerous to play through because it could have long-term consequences to the health of your articular cartilage," Dr. Chao, the founder of Sports Injury Central, added.

O'Connell Wants Wore Opportunities

If the O'Connell injury is the latter, there's little chance he plays on Monday. But the former gives him a chance, even though he didn't practice on Thursday.

So, why does it matter so much for a team whose 2-11 record is tied for the worst in the NFL?

O'Connell wants to play and Pierce needs him to because it's not about 2024 for either of them anymore. It's about 2025.

O'Connell has started only four games. And the Raiders are 0-4 in those. He's thrown 4 TD passes and 3 interceptions.

Simply, he wants more opportunities before this season is over to prove to his coaches he's worthy of consideration as a 2025 backup option.

Mark Davis ‘Disappointed’ With Raiders

As to Pierce, he needs O'Connell in the lineup because he's the best quarterback he has right now – the one that gives him the best chance to win a game.

And Pierce desperately needs to win because if he doesn't, he might be fired after the season.

That's not empty speculation because club owner Mark Davis said earlier this week at the NFL winter meetings in Dallas that a decision on Pierce is coming eventually.

"I’m very disappointed, obviously. I want to see progress," Davis told reporters at the meeting. "There’s no excuses. We have injuries and all of those things, but your team has to figure out how to get around those issues."

This is where an optimist might think Davis being "very disappointed" and giving no one "excuses" won't affect Pierce because this is the coach's first full season. And most NFL coaches don't get fired after only one season.

No Endorsement For Pierce

The problem for Pierce is he has already coached 22 games and will have 26 by the time the season is over. So Davis can be comfortable he has a full evaluation. And that's when a decision on Pierce will come.

"I don’t even want to talk about that right now," Davis said. "We’re still playing through the season."

You will notice that Davis didn't say there was no decision to make. He also didn't say Pierce is safe.

So the Raiders' coaching hot seat is on a steady simmer.

All of this puts the focus on the O'Connell injury. He suddenly becomes important for his team, yes, but also his coach. Pierce, with a 7-15 record so far, needs to close strong in the season's final month.

And the best way to do this is to have his best quarterback on the field.

Tom Brady Opinion A Wild Card

One more thing: Whatever decision Davis makes on Pierce after the season will come with Tom Brady's input.

Brady is a wild card who may offer suggestions on new coaches if he's not sold on Pierce. One name Brady may float to Davis?

Bill O'Brien, his former offensive coordinator with the Patriots, the former head coach of the Houston Texans, and the current head coach at Boston College.

Brady has no defined role as a club owner with a minority share. But there is clearly communication about the franchise between Davis and Brady.

"He communicates quite often, but it’s not a day-to-day role," Davis said. "His role is undefined right now."