Dak Prescott Gives Unexpected Vote of Confidence For Coach Mike McCarthy

The NFL media may be out on Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, but his quarterback is coming to his aid as the hot seat in Arlington gets hotter.

Injured Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he hopes the Cowboys (5-7) can bring back McCarthy despite the year's disappointing result.

And while Prescott is onboard to keep McCarthy around, Cowboys fans may feel differently.

When asked about McCarthy's ‘prove it’ year, with five games left, Prescott voiced his support for the coach.

Speaking with Yahoo Sports, Dak (out for the year with a hamstring injury) said he feels helpless on the sidelines as Mike McCarthy slowly loses confidence in Dallas.

"Your coach seems like he's playing on his last contract and [I’m] almost feeling helpless like I can’t help him in this situation, especially a guy you believe in so much and you believe in being your head coach," Prescott shared on Tuesday. "Control what I can control, help and support Mike to every extent that I can."

McCarthy won 12 games in each of his past three seasons with the Cowboys, going 6-10 in his first year as HC in Dallas. McCarthy's inability to achieve postseason success in Dallas is what frustrates the team's ownership.

Prescott is another figure on the Cowboys who stirs major concerns about the team's future. With his injury history and issues with turnovers, Prescott, 31, is quickly losing favor with Cowboys fans.

"Of course he does. Any new Cowboys coach, if they want to win Lombardi, will get rid of Dak Prescott," one fan said, reacting to Prescott's comments.

Reacting to the news of Dak's endorsement, another Cowboys fan said, "I’d love to see DAk and McCarthy gone. Cooper Rush wins the games Dak would."

In Prescott's absence, backup Cowboys QB Cooper Rush has gone 2-2 as the new starter.

