NFL Highs And Lows: Jameis Winston's Opportunity, Kyler Murray's Fourth Quarter, Chargers Center A Hero

When it was over and the Cleveland Browns had won their first game in six weeks and scored the most points of the entire season, Jameis Winston started quoting Eminem. And Scripture.

Yes, very disparate sources of inspiration. But it apparently works for Winston:

Winston is the Browns' starting quarterback now. And Sunday's performance, in which he offered incredible highs and suffered some lows, puts him among the NFL Week 8 highs and lows.

Winston threw 3 TD passes. He nearly threw a couple of interceptions which were dropped. But the performance gives him a chance to do something that has repercussions beyond this season.

Suppose he delivers consistently the remainder of this season. And the Browns, with an outstanding defense, climb out of their 2-6 hole.

Winston, on a one-year contract, could conceivably put himself in position to be the team's starting quarterback next year. A bridge too far?

It Hasn't Worked With Deshaun Watson

The Browns have seen a lot of Deshaun Watson and not much of it is positive. They saw backup quarterback Joe Flacco rally them to the playoffs last season after Watson struggled.

If they see Winston do the same, it is quite possible the club's hierarchy starts believing it's not the system or the personnel that is holding the team back. It's Watson.

Cleveland, seeing that evidence last year, jettisoned Flacco. But if the club sees the same this year, chances are good they will be more thoughtful with Winston.

This obviously requires Winston to play well the rest of this season. That's asking a lot, given his inconsistent history. But he's definitely on his way.

The other highs from the NFL's Week 8:

Saleh Winning As Jets Losing

Robert Saleh: So, he got fired from the Jets on Oct. 8. And after a couple of days of licking his wounds, Saleh got a call from his friend Matt LeFleur who asked him to join the Green Bay Packers in an unofficial capacity assisting the offense in matters of overcoming opposing defensive strategies.

The Packers are 2-0 since Saleh joined. The Jets are 0-2 since Saleh left.

Amazingly, the firing and its fallout turned Saleh, who had a terrible .357 winning percentage in 56 games with New York, into a sympathetic figure.

49ers Dominate Dak – Again

The 49ers defense: It's pretty clear this unit, led by MAGA hat wearing Nick Bosa, has Dak Prescott figured out. That's because in three consecutive games, the 49ers have intercepted Prescott multiple times each game.

The unit collected two interceptions by Prescott in 2022, three interceptions by Prescott in 2023 and two more Sunday night. All of those were 49ers' wins.

Kyler Murray: The Cardinals today are enjoying their first set of consecutive victories since 2021, and you can thank the quarterback for a lot of that.

Murray out-dueled Tua Tagovailoa but it was more than that. He has seemingly established chemistry with Marvin Harrison Jr., who caught six passes for 111 yards and a touchdown.

And Murray turned both of Arizona's fourth-quarter possessions into scoring drives that delivered the come-from-behind victory. Murray finished with 307 passing yards, with 115 of those coming in the fourth quarter.

Hero Move By Bradley Bozeman

Chargers center Bradley Bozeman: It was flagged as offsetting penalties but, let's be honest, this play has one hero and one villain.

"That's how they're wired, offensive linemen," Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said. "They're protectors, they're healers, they're forces for good."

Give me an offensive lineman that comes to the rescue of his quarterback when he sees a defensive player twisting his injured ankle – every time.

The NFL Week 8 lows:

Titans Great At Beating Themselves

1. Tennessee Titans: It's not that they lost in a blowout to the Detroit Lions because the Lions have a lot more talent. It's not even that the Titans don't play hard because, generally, they do.

But this is one of the most mistake-prone teams in the league. On Sunday, for example, the Titans beat themselves with 2 interceptions by QB Mason Rudolph, and two lost fumbles.

"We have not come anywhere close to playing football the way I think we're capable of," coach Brian Callahan said.

The Titans are 1-6 and are vying for the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft. They might be the NFL's worst team right now.

Jaguars Trade Plans Ruined?

2. Jacksonville Jaguars: They're still losing, with the latest setback coming in a 30-27 decision against the Packers. The Jaguars are 2-6 and that puts them in the seller category as the trade deadline nears. But if the Jags want to go that route, Sunday brought another setback.

Receiver Christian Kirk, who reportedly was the target of multiple calls from interested teams last week, broke his collarbone per reports from ESPN and NFL Media.

That means Kirk will almost definitely not be traded. He will return to the Jaguars next year on an expiring contract unless he's traded or released in the postseason.

Panthers, Young Saga Continues

3. Carolina Panthers, Bryce Young: They lost. Again. The offense was inconsistent and borderline inept. Again. And we have no idea who the quarterback is next week.

And now let someone who knows better tell you:

"That's not a good offense we played," Broncos coach Sean Payton said of Sunday's opponent. "It's just the truth."

The Panthers collected four first downs on their first drive. And then had only one first down on the next six possessions. The seventh possession, which did yield a first down, ended in one of Young's two interceptions.

Afterward, Carolina coach Dave Canales said his decision on the starting quarterback next game would depend on the health of Andy Dalton, who is nursing a sprained thumb in his throwing hand. So, it's as if Dalton is the starter and Young only plays if Dalton cannot.

Someone put this team's season out of its misery.

Bengals See Future And It's Bad

4. Cincinnati Bengals: They blew a chance to climb to .500 and afterward, quarterback Joe Burrow said his team has to win 7 of its next 9 games to finish 10-7 to make the playoffs. "It's doable," Burrow said.

Doubtful. Especially if Tee Higgins continues to miss games.

The Bengals have played three games without Higgins this season and lost all three. And whatever you think of what has already happened, this seems like a preview into a future that will probably not include Higgins, who will be a free agent next offseason.

Sure, the Bengals can try to find a replacement, but as Burrow has said in the past, "There are not a lot of Tee Higgins walking around."

And, remember, the Bengals will be spending a lot of money next offseason to sign Ja'Marr Chase, so finding a Higgins replacement would probably have to happen in the draft.

Adams Trade Not Helping

Davante Adams: He wanted nothing to do with the Raiders anymore because they're bad and rebuilding. He wanted to join the Jets because it put him with his friend and good quarterback Aaron Rodgers – which suggested success.

Adams is 0-2 since joining the Jets.

The Jets are 0-2 since adding the receiver who was supposed to help spark them.