Rare Win For The No-Fun League: Headstand Celebrations Are A Hit In Week 9

End zone headstands might not be allowed in college football's Southland Conference. But they are A-OK in the NFL, and Drake London and Amon-Ra St. Brown are setting the trend.

It all started on Saturday when Jalen Walthall, a wide receiver for Incarnate Word, caught his 12th touchdown of the year to go up 37-6 over Houston Christian. Incarnate Word is a private Catholic college in Texas. With the game now a blowout, Walthall celebrated by standing on his head.

It was a really impressive headstand, too — no hand support or anything!

The refs didn't like it, though, and they threw a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct. Not that it mattered because Incarnate Word went on to beat HCU, 45-20.

But some NFL players took notice of the hilarious touchdown celebration. And as they say, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

First up, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London. After reeling in a short touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins, London waited for his teammates to join him in the end zone, then he hit the deck for the headstand-somersault combo.

The Falcons beat the Dallas Cowboys, 27-21.

READ: Checking In On The Cowboys: Prescott Injured, Thinks They 'Suck,' And McCarthy Frustrated

A little later in the day, Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown found paydirt, on a 3-yard toss from Jared Goff. Then, the All-Pro hit the exact same celly.

The Lions got the win, 24-14, over the Green Bay Packers to advance to 7-1 on the season.

Not an unsportsmanlike conduct flag in sight!

It's a rare win for the NFL (normally dubbed the "No-Fun League") for allowing the players to get creative with their touchdown celebrations. And — even though he took a penalty for it — it has to be pretty cool for a small-college guy like Walthall to see his efforts duplicated by the pros.