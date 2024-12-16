NFL Has Reached The Who's Safe And Who's Not Time Of Year

We've gotten to that time of year when the NFL isn't just about football anymore. It's also about the coaching carousel and the general manager job market, and finding out who is staying and who may be going in three weeks when the season ends.

It happens every year.

Belichick Frozen Out Of NFL

It started early this year with the Jets, Saints, and Bears firing their coaches. And the Bears and Jets firing their general managers. And Bill Belichick settled (and I do mean settled) for the University of North Carolina job after he did some due diligence, and came to the conclusion he might not get an NFL job offer this year – again.

Getting a coaching job somewhere was Belichick's priority after being stung by not having one this season. Belichick was so desperate to make sure he had something, he reached out to the Jets through intermediaries – an organization for which he didn't really want to coach and whose owner, Woody Johnson, he does not respect.

So there's intrigue in the coaching and general manager lottery now. And that merits some digging.

Let's address the possibilities as safe or not safe. There are obviously a lot of folks who are safe we're not even going to mention. But there are also folks who are safe that are shadowed by rumors they are not safe:

Not Safe:

Giants Have Gotten Worse

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll: Everyone understood that he needed to rally his team after hitting the bye week with a 2-8 record. Well, the Giants are 0-4 since the bye. So things have gotten worse, and the fact the Giants record has gotten progressively worse the last three seasons under Daboll is an argument the coach will probably struggle to explain to ownership. My personal hope is the Giants weather the rough storm and keep Daboll because he's a good coach. But it's looking grim.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen: He hit on the 2024 draft class. But he also missed on Daniel Jones and, at least in ownership's eyes, on the separation from Saquon Barkley. The Giants don't want a full reboot so that might save Schoen even if Daboll is fired. But these are uncertain times with this franchise.

No Playoff Wins For Miami Under Grier

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier: He's been the GM since 2016 and the Dolphins have not won a playoff game in that entire time. And this year, they're all but eliminated from playoff contention. Grier put together a team that is not physical, not durable and not able to translate speed to more wins than losses. Grier once agreed with ownership to tank in 2019 and then double down on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in 2021. Neither move has resulted in a division title or any postseason success.

Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce: When owner Mark Davis said last week, "I want to see progress," it was a statement he expects Pierce to embrace as a mission statement. The Raiders have four games, including Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons, to right the ship. If not, Pierce could be out after only one full season.

The Playoffs Have Begun For McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: The next three games – against Tampa Bay, Philadelphia and Washington – will truly decide his fate because all three are potential playoff teams and owner Jerry Jones was of the mind all along he'd decide about McCarthy based on what he did in the playoffs. The Cowboys likely aren't going to the playoffs but this is the next closest thing.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson: The Jaguars have been playing closer, more representative games the last three weeks. But they're still losing more than they win. It's almost surprising Pederson survived the bye week after losing 52-6 to the Detroit Lions, but his remaining after that disaster is no sign he makes it past the end of the season.

Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan: He was brought in to be more collaborative and less abrasive after the Mike Vrabel years and that has been good. But he was also hired to develop Will Levis and that has been a tremendous failure to the extent he benched the QB on Sunday and talked about how there are more negatives than positives from the second-year player. It's a bad look for Levis but also for Callahan.

Probably safe:

Mayo Growing Pains Continue

New England coach Jerod Mayo: He's had some growing pains, which is something Patriots owner Robert Kraft expected. On Sunday, in a game against a mid-tier Arizona squad, the Patriots got thoroughly beaten. There were coaching flubs. Mistakes that should have been corrected persist. The chances are owner Robert Kraft will allow Mayo to address his staff and hope personnel gives him a better roster. But things must change next year because they're not going to waste Drake Maye's development.

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski: The Browns keep losing and there's no end in sight for a course correction this year. But there's been multiple sourced reporting Stefanski still has the confidence of the Haslems, which own the club.

GMs Trending Toward Keeping Jobs

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry: He and Stefanski seem to be in the same boat. But his problem is more acute because next year he must solve the quarterback mess. No excuses. And that means getting Deshaun Watson fixed or drafting a quarterback that can take over eventually.

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco: He blew it on the quarterbacks this year but did have a good draft that included rookie of the year candidate Brock Bowers.

Young Coaches Likely Get Another Shot

Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales: The team is 3-11. Bad, but there have been signs that maybe – maybe – Bryce Young can be developed into a good NFL quarterback and there is a feeling among ownership Canales is capable of doing that even as he develops as a coach.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: He's 3-14 against teams with .500 records or better. That's the stat and it doesn't help that the offense has looked incapable of answering adjustments from defenses. But ownership has embraced the offensive innovations prior to this season and it doesn't escape anyone that Tua Tagovailoa missed four games, all of which should carry McDaniel.