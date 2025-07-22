NFL Star Safety Tyrann Mathieu Announces Retirement, Football Community Reacts

Was Honey Badger one of the best safeties of the 2010s?

With football season around the corner, the NFL said goodbye to a unique talent as Tyrann Mathieu announced his retirement.

After 12 seasons, the 33-year-old, in a joint statement with the New Orleans Saints, shared his decision to leave the game.

Mathieu posted on social media: "As I hang up my cleats, I'm filled with gratitude as I close this chapter of my life and officially retire from the game that's shaped me in every way. From my first snap in college to my final play in the NFL, this journey has been nothing short of a blessing.

"Football gave me purpose, discipline, and memories that will stay with me forever. But more than anything, it gave me a community. To every coach who believed in me, every teammate who battled beside me, and every fan who showed up, cheered, and rode with me through the highs and lows, thank you. You gave me strength when I needed it imagined, your love carried me farther than ever.

"I hope I made you proud out there. This isn't goodbye — it's just the next chapter.

The "Honey Badger" stepped away, coincidentally, just a day after Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers confirmed his own retirement.

The three-time All-Pro started with the Arizona Cardinals but found his stride with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning Super Bowl LIV and earning two All-Pro nods under coach Andy Reid and coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Mathieu’s legacy endures as a feared defensive back of the 2010s. Among the era’s top safeties, he ranked alongside Earl Thomas and Devin McCourty. Mathieu capped his run with 685 solo tackles, 36 interceptions and 11.0 sacks.

Fans reflected on his career, many noting the "Honey Badger" nickname will go down as one of the best in football.

