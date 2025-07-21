Philip Rivers Officially Retires as a Charger, Five Years After His Last NFL Snap

Philip Rivers, the fiery quarterback who shaped the NFL in the 2000s, has retired.

Rivers played his final game in January 2021, but to close his career, he posted a video on social media Monday, announcing his retirement as a Charger.

The 43-year-old signed a one-day contract with the Bolts, though he’ll be remembered most as a San Diego Charger.

"I'm Philip Rivers, quarterback, and I'm retiring a Charger," Rivers said. "I think gratitude is really the first thing that comes to mind. There were so many highlights and fun Sundays, so many, but what I miss and am most appreciative and thankful for are those relationships."

Rivers spent 16 seasons with the Chargers and one with the Indianapolis Colts. Despite modest expectations in his final year, the eight-time Pro Bowl player led the Colts to an 11-5 record in the 2020-21 season, throwing for 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He continued, "Thankful for those 16 years. Entrusting me to be the quarterback, and certainly never took it for granted. Suiting up to lead the Chargers for 240-something games in a row."

Drafted by the New York Giants and traded to the then-San Diego Chargers for Eli Manning, the first pick in 2004, Rivers surpassed all expectations.

As the Chargers’ alternate pick, he set nearly every major passing record for the franchise. He won over plenty of fans with his profanity-laced tirades at opposing defenses. What made Rivers memorable was putting up the stats to support his trash-talking.

Rivers holds the Chargers’ all-time records for passing yards (59,271), touchdown passes (397), pass completions (4,908) and consecutive starts (224).

He was also widely recognized for his gunslinger mentality off the field, raising nine children with his wife, Tiffany.

As a defining quarterback of his era, Rivers’ legacy will endure beyond Chargers history.

