NFL Fans React To Michael Penix Jr. Embarrassing Name Mix-Up (It's What You Think)

Accidentally tapping that "s" with your pinkie when you're spelling out "Falcons QB Michael Penix, Jr." is a legit worry.

On Thursday, some poor creature working at WTOC Sports made an unfortunate mishap when the news station spelled "Michael Penis Jr." over an interview clip of the Atlanta Falcons QB.

For that kind of last name, the whoopsie was bound to happen.

WATCH:

Rather than lay out the differences between Penis and Penix, we'll chalk this mistake up to a simple slip-up rather than tear apart the Savannah TV station.

READ: Michael Penix Jr. (In For Kirk Cousins) Leads List Of NFL Starting Quarterback Changes

Penix is the former eighth-overall pick who takes over a QB room previously led by Kirk Cousins, who's so chaste he's probably never said the word Penis in his life. Johnson. Little Pal. Doodle. Weenie. The list of options is long.

Penix has a rocket for a left arm and hopes to live up to the lofty expectations set by his incredible run at Washington, which culminated in a national championship loss to Michigan in 2024.

That's the only rocket we're aware of …

One fan said on social media: "Michael Penix Jr. is moving up in the world. rock solid guy."

NFL fans reacted to the infamous typo from Thursday.

REACTIONS

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela