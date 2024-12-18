Michael Penix Jr. (In For Kirk Cousins) Leads List Of NFL Starting Quarterback Changes

The Atlanta Falcons are making the change from Kirk Cousins to Michael Penix Jr. while the Cleveland Browns are giving the reins to Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the Chiefs may have to rest Patrick Mahomes.

It is a seismic week for quarterbacks in the NFL because at least three teams are either changing or seriously considering changing out their starting quarterbacks and that includes the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons with veteran Kirk Cousins.

The Falcons are moving on from Cousins to rookie Michael Penix Jr., the team announced Tuesday evening.

Raheem Morris Benches Cousins

"After review we have made the decision Michael Penix Jr. will be the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback moving forward," Falcons coach Raheem Morris said in a statement. "This was a football decision and we are fully focused on preparing the team for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants."

The move came after Cousins struggled against the Raiders Monday night even in a victory. Morris informed both Cousins and Penix Jr. of the change late Tuesday. Both were unavailable for comment.

Cousins was said to handle the demotion with "class," but made it clear to Morris he is not happy about it, a source told OutKick.

Mike McCartney, who represents Cousins, was also unavailable for comment. He will likely comment to some degree on social media as he did when the Falcons surprisingly drafted Penix Jr. weeks after signing Cousins to a lucrative four-year, $180 million contract.

Cousins May Have Played Last Falcons Game

Despite that contract that includes $90 million completely guaranteed, Cousins may not last beyond this season with the Falcons. His total body of work for that $90M might be 14 games.

That's because the Falcons aren't making this move as an experiment to see if Penix Jr. can spark the offense one week.

This is a move meant to hand the rookie the reins to the offense. There is no expectation of going back to Cousins barring an injury this season. That thus explains the "moving forward" part of the Morris statement.

And next offseason, the Falcons will likely move on from Cousins completely. They may try to trade him, although his contract and middling performance this year makes that very difficult.

If the Falcons cut Cousins prior to the start of the 2025 league year, he would cost them $65 million in so-called dead money on their salary cap. In other words, he'd be gone, but would still count $65M on their cap.

The team could release Cousins with a post-June 1 designation and take a $40 million dead money cap hit instead, with more costs on the cap through 2027.

Yeah, that's an expensive mistake for the Falcons.

Mahomes May Miss Game

The Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are similarly weighing a quarterback change for this weekend's games but for much different reasons.

The Chiefs may have to sit starter Patrick Mahomes because he's nursing a reported mild high ankle sprain. He moved around in a very light practice on Tuesday, but coach Andy Reid made no promises about the quarterback's availability against the Houston Texans.

"Listen, if he can go, he’ll go," Reid said. "If he can’t, then he can’t. Let’s keep it that simple. That’s how we’ll roll with it. Then, I’ll just take it day-by-day and see how he does here."

Mahomes will push to play, but that's not a promise he will be in the lineup.

"That’s the reason you play this game is to push to play, so I’ll get the work in practice and try to push it to see where I can get to," Mahomes said. "At the end of the day, I’m not going to put our team in a bad position, so if I feel like I can play and go out there and win a football game, I’ll play."

Carson Wentz May Get The Call

If Mahomes cannot play, the start will go to Carson Wentz, the former first round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles who started one game for the Los Angeles Rams last year. Wentz won that one start and has impressed Reid this year since joining the team.

"I mean, he’s started in the league and been successful," Reid said.

"He’s got a great feel for this offense, very smart, big arm. I mean, I like the way he carries himself – I like everything about him. He should be starting in this league somewhere. He’s a heck of a player."

The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, are making a change from erstwhile starter Jameis Winston, per multiple reports.

Thompson-Robinson Replaces Winston

The Browns are expected to name Dorian Thompson-Robinson their starter for Sunday's game at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Winston has been an inspirational leader for the Browns since starter Deshaun Watson was placed on injured reserve with a ruptured Achilles tendon in October.

But despite all the inspiring words, Winston's on-field deeds forced the change. He has thrown nine interceptions the past four games. And the Browns lost all of them save one.

So what are the Browns getting from the second-year backup?

DTR, as his teammates often call him, has seven interceptions and one TD pass in his 146 career passing attempts.

What did you expect? That the Browns were bringing a young Bernie Kosar off the bench?