NFL Fans Rejoice! Jets Flexed OUT Of Sunday Night Football For Bengals-Chargers

To all the NFL fans complaining that the New York Jets have too many primetime games, it appears the league has heard you and agrees with you.

The NFL has moved the scheduled Sunday Night Football game in Week 11 between the Jets and Indianapolis Colts to the early afternoon and replaced it with the Cincinnati Bengals at the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bengals-Chargers game was previously scheduled for the late afternoon window, where it would have gone head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Buffalo Bills.

Instead, every market will now receive Chiefs-Bills on CBS, which the network probably has no issue with.

Networks are usually given an opportunity to "protect" one game from being flexed off of their schedule. It's likely that CBS used that protection on the Chiefs-Bills contest, which is why the league moved the Bengals-Chargers match.

That's also likely why the NFL didn't opt to take the NFC North showdown between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, which is FOX's top game that Sunday.

Clearly, though, the league had to do something about that Jets-Colts match, which looked a lot better in the preseason than it does right now.

The Jets are 3-6 and struggling to generate anything on offense, led by the nearly-41-year-old Aaron Rodgers.

The Colts are 4-5 but have lost two games in a row and just made a quarterback change to the nearly-40-year-old Joe Flacco.

Long story short, the entire country should not be subjected to watching that game in primetime.

Instead, the league gets the Cincinnati Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, and the Los Angeles Chargers, led by Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh.

While Cincinnati has struggled to a 4-5 record, they still rank among the top teams according to advanced metrics. Plus, let's be honest, they're just a lot more fun to watch than the teams quarterbacked by AARP members.

The Chargers are a bit of a surprise this season, sitting at 5-3 in the first season under Jim Harbaugh, and currently occupy playoff position in the AFC.

Good for the NFL for recognizing that they over-scheduled the Jets and doing what they could to try and right that wrong.