NFL Can't Flex Out Of The Bengals-Cowboys Monday Night Game Thanks To The Simpsons, Seriously

When this year's NFL schedule was released, most fans circled the Week 14 Monday night game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys as a potentially awesome matchup. Fast-forward to present day, and it's a game not many are looking forward to given it'll be a battle between two teams with losing records.

It's safe to assume ESPN, home of ‘Monday Night Football,’ would rather swap out the matchup for a more intriguing one, especially so late in the regular season, but the network's hands are tied…by Homer Simpson.

For the December 9 game, ESPN+ and Disney+ are set to stream a Simpsons-themed broadcast of the game. Homer will be the Cowboys' coach during the alternate broadcast - a reality some Dallas fans probably wouldn't mind - while Bart Simpson will be on the other sideline for the Bengals.

With the game less than a month away at this point, production teams have long started the animation and graphics work for ‘The Simpsons' themed broadcast and there is simply no turning back now.

Jay Morrison of Sports Illustrated reported that drawings, voicework, and more have already been done for the alternate broadcast.

Fans who decide to tune into ‘The Simpsons’ broadcast of the game, which may be more entertaining than the actual telecast, will see the actual unfold with tracking technology with players on the field being animated to resemble characters from the show.

With the game taking place at night, the actual players and Simpsons characters won't have to be worried about being blinded by the sun that Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones continues to have a battle with, so they have that going for them.