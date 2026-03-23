NFL Draft Parking Prices In Pittsburgh Are Shocking

The 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh will go down as the most expensive in NFL history based on the price of parking and hotels near Acrisure Stadium.

Pittsburgh locals are about to get a sobering dose of financial reality when the NFL Draft rolls into town.

An Econo Lodge that normally goes for $75 a night will run you $405 on night one of the NFL draft and $539 for Friday and Saturday. As if that's not bad enough, there are reports on Facebook of prepaid parking lots offering spots for $200 and $250 if you want to use an app.

Ah, but you'll get a "free" ride to and from your car, which will be parked at a flea market parking lot while you watch what the Raiders do with the No. 1 pick.

Meanwhile, at the Rivers Casino, which is next to Heinz Field, a four-day parking package will run you $125 per day. If you want to park the day of, it will run you $250, but you'll be in the heart of the action. The NFL Draft stage will be constructed next to Heinz Field.

As part of your $500 weekend parking spot, Rivers Casino guarantees in-and-out privileges, which is a nice touch at that price range.

What if you're looking to stay downtown for the first and second rounds? I have bad news. It will run you $810 at the Residence Inn on the North Shore, which is a popular hotel if you're staying near Heinz Field for a game. On the other side of the stadium, you can get rooms at The Landing, but it will run you $1,250 per night. It's unclear if the hotels will cut you a discount on the parking.

READ: Pittsburgh Is Closing Down Schools The Week Of NFL Draft

How Do The Pittsburgh Parking Rates Compare To Past NFL Draft Experiences?

Last year, in Green Bay, parking spots ran in the $100 range in the neighborhoods surrounding Lambeau Field. Some of those parking spots came with bathroom privileges.

If you go back to 2024 in Detroit, parking garage spots near the Draft theater were $50. Some surface lots charged $100. But there were other garages that charged just $20.

If You Think Parking Is Insane, Wait Until You See What It Will Cost To STAND Under A Covered Pavilion To Watch The Draft From What Looks Like A Few Hundred Yards Away

Earlier this month, one of the NFL's partners was nice enough to send out an email to prospective fans who want to make the Draft an experience. Roger's people have you covered.

For $1,250, the NFL will provide you with a ticket to one of its hospitality pavilions for Friday night. Your ticket includes beer, wine and soft drinks along with a railing to stand against to watch the action of guys shaking Roger Goodell's hand.

Bonus: The NFL promises the hospitality area will be "temperature-controlled."

If you want the same package on Saturday, it will cost you $700.