Pittsburgh Is Closing Down Schools The Week Of NFL Draft

PPS also announced that it will reschedule the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment exams to the following week.

Schools in the Pittsburgh Public Schools (PPS) district will move to remote learning during the week of the 2026 NFL Draft due to expected road closures, heightened security, parking restrictions, and heavy traffic in the area.

The district informed staff and students on Tuesday that in-class learning will be suspended from April 22 to 24 because of "the significant increase in visitors expected across the region during the 2026 NFL Draft."

"We know it’s not ideal, but it is a reality of a city hosting a big event where we’re expecting about 500,000 to 700,000 visitors. It will create an exciting time, but also some challenges when we think about accessibility, transportation, and safety," Superintendent Wayne Walters said in a statement.

PPS also announced that it will reschedule the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment exams to the following week.

"Each student will have a daily Homeroom section in Schoology where they should log in and respond to the discussion prompt between 10:00 a.m. and noon on the impacted days," the release said. "Logging in during the designated time window will ensure students are marked present for the day and can access their assignments and instructions from their teachers," WTAE reported.

This sounds great for students.

Think about it. They get to sleep in, get an extra week to prepare for exams, and can watch or attend the NFL Draft without worrying about waking up for school the next day.

And let’s be honest, it will be much easier for students to convince their parents to take a skip day if classes are remote. They can probably even blame a tech issue and earn an excused absence.

Also, it’s Pittsburgh, where football has always come before education…

The news has also likely caught the attention of students in the Washington, D.C., area, which will host the draft in 2027. They are probably already wondering if they will get remote classes during draft week as well.

Of course, Washington is better equipped to handle increased traffic and large crowds than Pittsburgh.

"Our priority is maintaining continuity of learning while recognizing the extraordinary circumstances the city will experience during the NFL Draft," Walters added. "Transitioning to asynchronous learning allows us to support students academically while helping families navigate the logistical challenges expected across the region."

Surely, office workers in the region are hoping their bosses share the same concerns.