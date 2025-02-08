NFL Draft Hype Starring Cam Ward And Shedeur Sanders During Super Bowl Week

NEW ORLEANS – Among the many videos of Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders working out together in Dallas or Miami, preparing for last season or the upcoming NFL Combine, there is one moment that speaks about both men and their relationship.

It's the moment during one of the workouts in which Sanders tells Ward, "I'm not trying to compete against you."

To which Ward responds, "You should."

Competition Between Ward And Sanders

And we're off and running toward the Combine the last week of February, the draft process after that, and the actual NFL draft in April.

So allow us to take a momentary pause from this week's Super Bowl LIX hype to present the next big thing: The competition between Ward and Sanders for the right to be the No. 1 overall selection in the draft.

It's a chase to see whether the Tennessee Titans, holding the first pick, will pick either quarterback to eventually replace Will Levis.

It's a chase to see whether the Cleveland Browns, holding the second pick, will pick either of them to eventually replace Deshaun Watson.

And it's a chase to see if another club will mortgage multiple first-round picks to climb to the No. 1 or No. 2 spot to select one of the two top quarterbacks in the draft.

It's going to be fascinating. And only Ward sees it as a competition.

That fact is obvious from the workouts the two have shared, because those have pulled back the curtain on each quarterback's personality.

It's fair to say Ward has more of an edge.

Consider their workouts in preparation for the 2024 season. Ward would invariably turn it into a competition.

"I bet you I complete more go-balls than you," Ward tells Sanders during a working in South Florida in July.

Ward More Competitive Than Sanders?

Ward afterward tells Sanders, "I don't think you got better today," and then adds, "I got better."

He also tells Sanders that while they're working on comeback routes, the now-former Colorado quarterback is "lofting" the ball.

"You're placing, you're not throwing it," Ward said.

While Ward is pushing his friend, Sanders isn't disagreeing or critiquing Ward. It's an interesting dynamic.

During one of his more recent workouts, Ward asks the rhetorical question, which team – Tennessee, Cleveland or the Giants – is closer to winning a Super Bowl ring.

"Whichever one drafts Cam Ward," Ward said, answering his own question.

Being Top Pick Not A Sanders Goal

Juxtapose this to Sanders taking perhaps a more thoughtful approach when he was asked during Super Bowl week about the importance he places on being the No. 1 overall selection.

"Being No. 1 doesn't really matter to me. It's all about fit," Sanders told ESPN.

Sanders explained he's thought about fitting into a scheme and making that more important than fitting into a draft slot.

Ward's obvious competitiveness and Sanders' obvious thoughtfulness don't make one better than the other. It makes them, well, different.

And those who know something about quarterbacks, and these two quarterbacks in particular, believe the derby to land either one franchise-defining decision.

Vick: Ward And Sanders 'Generational'

"I’m excited about Cam and Shedeur, you know," former No. 1 overall pick Michael Vick, a Fox analyst and the head coach at Norfolk State, said this week. "You only need two quarterbacks to enter the league every year to keep the train rolling on good quarterback play.

"[The Titans and Browns] both are teams that probably go after quarterbacks. I think those guys are game-changers. I think they’re generational talents."

Argue with that if you wish. Or argue whether other players deserve to be selected before either Ward or Sanders, but there is no arguing this:

The Giants (No. 3), Raiders (No. 7) and even Jets (No. 7) will spend the next few weeks seriously discussing whether they will mortgage whatever picks they must in order to move up in the draft to select Ward or Sanders.

And that move will range from No. 1 overall to no lower than No. 4 or No. 5.

It'll be a competition among teams to land the best quarterback. And, whether Sanders agrees or not, there will be a competition between the quarterbacks in this draft and for years to come.

"The things that they’ve learned over the years, the people they’ve been around, the mentors they have, and If you watch them on social media, the way they push each other, they’ll always be competitive forever," Vick said.