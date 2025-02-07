Shedeur Sanders: Going No. 1 Overall In The NFL Draft ‘Doesn’t Really Matter To Me’

Most kids dream of being the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but few ever have a legitimate shot of experiencing that privilege. Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of those people, but he doesn't care about that at all.

No, seriously.

The Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns own the No. 1 and No. 2 picks, respectively. Both need quarterbacks, and there's a strong chance that one or both teams could try to fill that position early on.

Sanders and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward are the top two gunslingers in the class, so the Buffaloes quarterback has a solid chance of hearing his name be the first called in the 2025 NFL Draft.

But in an interview with ESPN's Kevin Clark, he said that he doesn't care where he lands.

"Why would I be mad?" Sanders said to Clark about potentially not being drafted first overall. "These are good problems to have. You could be in a way worse situation. Being No. 1 doesn't really matter to me."

At first glance, this seems like Sanders saying he doesn't want to play for the Titans without saying he wants to play for the Browns. However, there isn't really a big difference in contract earnings between No. 1 and No. 2, but you lose out on about $10 million by the time you get outside the top five (this info is based on last year's draft).

In the end, Sanders is hoping that he lands with the team that he feels is the best for him.

"It’s all about fit," Sanders said. "The numbers of it, I’m not caught up on that. I’m thankful that the other prospects that I believe are going one, two and three, we’re all cool. That’s the best thing about it."

Come April 24, we'll see which team believes he's a good fit for their franchise.