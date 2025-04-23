NFL Coach Destroys ‘Entitled’ Shedeur Sanders, Says It Was The Worst Interview Of His Life

Shedeur Sanders has reportedly been falling down the NFL Draft boards recently — with some analysts even suggesting he could slip out of the first round. Now, we might be finding out why.

According to a new report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, many NFL coaches and scouts have concerns, not only about the former Colorado QB's game, but also his attitude.

"The worst formal interview I’ve ever been in in my life. He’s so entitled," one longtime assistant coach said. "He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. ... But the biggest thing is, he’s not that good."

And the criticism didn't stop there. An NFL executive told Pelissero that, despite not yet taking a single snap in the pros, Sanders wants to call the shots.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

"It didn't go great in our interview," the exec said. "He wants to dictate what he's going to do and what's best for him. He makes you feel small."

Will The NFL Be A ‘Culture Shock’ For Shedeur Sanders?

Sanders has spent his entire football career being coached by his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. And some NFL brass are concerned that he won't adjust well to another system — one where he doesn't have the advantage of being the coach's son.

"It's not that he's a bad kid. He has been so insulated. It's going to be a culture shock when he really learns how a locker room really operates and how it really works inside a building," one NFC scouting director said. "He's had so much input on the offensive game plan and who the coach is, and everything's been catered to him. When you walk in one of these buildings, no one's going to give a sh*t about that. No one cares who your dad is.

"You're going to have to end up fighting through some adversity. The plays aren't going to be called to exactly what you want to run. Even last year with [Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur], a lot of the mistakes he made was stuff that he just decided to call at the line of scrimmage himself, and there's no recourse of him making those decisions. Whereas, in a real locker room, you make a couple of those decisions, you get your ass ripped so bad that you never want to do it again."

OUTKICK MOCK DRAFT 2025: Two Trades And, Yes, Shedeur Sanders Goes In The First Round

The Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner and second-team AP All-American QB as a senior last fall, Sanders threw a school-record 64 touchdown passes over two seasons at Colorado. So, despite his lack of elite arm strength, some NFL scouts see the upside in drafting the 23-year-old.

The question is, do Sanders' strengths outweigh the baggage that comes with him?