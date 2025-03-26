The NFL Continues To Become A Pansy Flag Football League With Latest Move

The NFL continues to move closer and closer to flag football. There. I'll say it. The president has said it, and now – more importantly – so am I!

You can run, but you can't hide, Goodell.

I cannot stand the new kickoff. Obviously, Trump can't either. He mentioned how bad it was at just about every campaign stop last year. Hell, I'm surprised he hasn't signed an executive order banning it. I'm sure it's coming.

Anyway, the new format stunk last year in its debut, and, for some reason, the NFL continues to lean into it. This dynamic kickoff STINKS, and it's about to get slightly worse because of a slight rule change that will maybe lead to slightly more kick returns.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

And because of all that, we're moving slightly towards losing the game we all know and love.

Sad. Woke. Pathetic. Stupid.

Stop the madness, NFL!

My God. We're doomed. Our game is doomed. Between this dumb new kickoff, and the stupid helmet condoms some players wear, we might as well just rip the band-aid off entirely and take the pads away.

You can't use ‘em to hit the quarterback, anyway, so what’s the point?

Look, maybe I'm in the minority here – but I truly despised this new format last year. I said it during the HALL OF FAME game, and I stood by it all season. It felt weird. It looked weird. It didn't feel or look like football.

There was no juice. No jazz. No hype. You just lined up the players right across from each other, and … had them stand there for five seconds while the ball fluttered in the air. It was all so manufactured.

I mean, come on. This is dumb:

Painful. Yes, I know that was Kick 1 of Game 1 of the 2024 season, but it pretty much just looked – and sounded – like that all year.

And now they're giving teams even more incentive to kick it into the landing zone by adding an extra five yards to a touchback, should a kicker instead just send one out of the back of the end zone.

Honestly, if the NFL is so concerned about player safety that they have to do this, then just … axe the kickoff. I'm serious. It's not worth it. Sure, I know folks would lose jobs, but that's just gonna have to be part of it.

Have each team just start on the 20, and go. Either give us the regular kickoff like we grew up – back when men were MEN! – or nix it completely. This half-measure bullshit is ridiculous.

I want regular kickoffs back, two-a-day training camps, and let's start hitting the quarterbacks again while we're at it, Goodell.

Make The NFL Great Again!