NFL Network Analyst Thinks Best Fit For Aaron Rodgers Is 'Recliner'

Aaron Rodgers is currently looking for a new football team, but one NFL Network analyst thinks he should stop his search and put his feet up - literally.

NFL Network held its "Free Agency Frenzy" segment, and Rodgers’ NFL future came up. The New York Jets parted ways with him at the end of the season, and the quarterback has yet to be signed. However, analyst Michael Robinson said he should give up his search and enjoy retirement.

"Ah man, that recliner he got in the big house he’s got," Robinson said. "That’s his best fit. The couch man… What are you doing Aaron? You have made almost 400 million dollars in this league. You’ve got your championship. You are one of the all-time greats. You are great in the media, I would love to see you with a podcast or something. I think you would be very entertaining."

It is true, Rodgers has really done all he can, and he is 41 years old. While I think the Jets were wrong to part ways with him and sign Justin Fields instead, Rodgers doesn’t appear to have a lot left in the tank. What franchise would take a chance on a guy his age, who is on the decline, and who is in the twilight of his career?

Robinson brought up another valid point, questioning whether Rodgers would be completely invested in whatever team he joins. If he only goes halfway, that would really hurt any team that signs him.

"Is Aaron Rodgers gonna be all the way in? Is he gonna come to OTAs? Is he gonna come to minicamp? Is he going to have some retreats he has to go on? Does he have his own business he has to do? I mean, I don’t know…So I would say the recliner," Robinson said.

Rodgers only needs one franchise to believe in him - we will see if that one team exists. If not, he might be spending a lot of time in that recliner soon.