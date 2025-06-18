Nezza Claims She's Getting Threats After Singing National Anthem In Spanish At Dodger Stadium

Nezza said she's do it all over again.

One singer's decision to perform the National Anthem in Spanish at Dodger Stadium, against the team's wishes, has led her to claim she is facing harassment.

Nezza, born Vanessa Hernandez, performed the anthem as a protest during Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium. In an interview with TMZ, she expressed pride in her decision, acknowledging its political intent — protesting ICE arrests of undocumented migrants across LA County and aligning with anti-ICE protesters who caused significant damage in the county earlier in June.

"I have received quite the backlash but it's been way more positive and love so that kind of outweighs that. I already knew in my heart that what I did was right but this triple confirms it for me," she told the outlet.

"The death threats are one thing but that's just the internet. I'm taking that as that is going to come from something like this. Anything that involves politics is going to involve a death threat. The main thing I have been seeing is that it was ‘disrespectful.’ I don't think it was because the lyrics are the exact same as the English version.

"I am a proud American. I was born here, raised here, my dreams came true here in LA and I think being a proud American and still wanting better for your country can be the same truth and I think people are forgetting that."

Nezza also appeared on CNN to discuss her protest against ICE raids, which coincided with the "No Kings" protest over the weekend.

"With everything that’s been happening, I just felt like I needed to stand with my people and show them that I’m with them," Nezza said. "I wanted to represent them that day."

The Dodgers chose not to ban her from the stadium, acknowledging that she defied their instructions for the performance.

"There were no consequences or hard feelings from the Dodgers regarding her performance. She was not asked to leave. We would be happy to have her back," the Dodgers stated.

