New York Knicks Demolish Hobbled Celtics In Game Six To Reach Eastern Conference Finals

The New York Knicks obliterated the Boston Celtics 119-81 on Friday night to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.

It was a hard-fought battle starting from game one with the hungry Knicks hoping to knock off the defending NBA Champions. The Knicks held on 108-105 in overtime, then escaped in Game Two with a one-point, 91-90 win. Even though Boston took game three in a blowout, New York still seemed in control of the series.

The Knicks won game four, but that was hardly the worst news for the Celtics that night. Star forward Jayson Tatum went down with a ruptured Achilles tendon late in the loss, making a 3-1 comeback even more unlikely.

Frustrations boiled over in a chippy Game Five, which Celtics fans hoped would spark some fight in a return to Madison Square Garden on Friday.

READ: Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson Trade Low Blows in Heated Celtics-Knicks Game 5

It did not work out that way.

New York Knicks Obliterate Celtics, Eliminating Defending Champs

In front of a star studded crowd, with Timothee Chalamet, Bad Bunny, Spike Lee, Ben Stiller and Lenny Kravitz in attendance, the Knicks jumped out to an early lead, finishing the first quarter up six. But a 38-point second quarter all but ended the game by halftime, with New York heading to the break up 64-37. The Knicks coasted home, outscoring the Celtics in the third and fourth quarters to cruise to an 119-81 win.

Friday night's win was a group effort; Josh Hart, per New York's PR account on X, recorded the first triple-double by a Knick player in the playoffs since Walt Frazier in 1971-1972.

OG Anunoby contributed 23 points and nine rebounds, including one of many big threes to cement the win in the third quarter.

Mikal Bridges had 22 points. Karl Anthony-Towns had 21 and 12 rebounds. Jalen Brunson had 23. The depth was a microcosm of what made the Knicks such a great regular season team, and what makes them scary moving forward.

For the Celtics, it's a disappointing way to end their title defense, though less surprising after losing Tatum. The Knicks though, are in their best position to win a title in decades. They'll likely be favored to advance over the fourth-seed Indiana Pacers in the Conference Finals. For a fan base desperate for their first championship since 1973, it's now agonizingly close.

The Conference Finals start on Wednesday, May 21 back at MSG.