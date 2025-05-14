Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson Trade Low Blows in Heated Celtics-Knicks Game 5

Jaylen Brown and Jalen Brunson exchanged low blows in Game 5, and poor Josh Hart was caught in the middle of the action.

With the Celtics trailing 3-1 in the Eastern Conference series and the Knicks poised to topple the reigning champs, Boston came out swinging.

In the all-or-nothing game at TD Garden, the Celtics got physical, quick.

In the first half, Boston big man Luke Kornet clashed with Hart under the rim of a Knicks offensive sequence, which sent Hart crashing onto the court, hitting his head and sending a gush of blood rushing down, which required bandaging.

The first-half elbow might’ve sparked Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who retaliated with a subtle elbow to Jaylen Brown’s groin.

Later, Brown delivered a sneaky crotch grab on Hart, earning both players technicals when Hart pushed back, igniting a brief scrum.

Brown kept the Celtics alive, while Brunson and Hart (bloodied and battered) answered with buckets of their own.

Boston survived the showdown to keep their hopes alive at 3-2. Among second-round matchups, the Celtics-Knicks series stands alone as the most brutally physical.

