Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson Trade Low Blows in Heated Celtics-Knicks Game 5

Jaylen Brown and Jalen Brunson exchanged low blows in Game 5, and poor Josh Hart was caught in the middle of the action. 

With the Celtics trailing 3-1 in the Eastern Conference series and the Knicks poised to topple the reigning champs, Boston came out swinging.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 14: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks during the third quarter in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 14, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

In the all-or-nothing game at TD Garden, the Celtics got physical, quick.

In the first half, Boston big man Luke Kornet clashed with Hart under the rim of a Knicks offensive sequence, which sent Hart crashing onto the court, hitting his head and sending a gush of blood rushing down, which required bandaging.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 14: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks argues with Jaylen Brown #7 and Luke Kornet #40 of the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 14, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The first-half elbow might’ve sparked Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who retaliated with a subtle elbow to Jaylen Brown’s groin. 

Later, Brown delivered a sneaky crotch grab on Hart, earning both players technicals when Hart pushed back, igniting a brief scrum. 

Brown kept the Celtics alive, while Brunson and Hart (bloodied and battered) answered with buckets of their own.

Boston survived the showdown to keep their hopes alive at 3-2. Among second-round matchups, the Celtics-Knicks series stands alone as the most brutally physical.

