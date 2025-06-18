New York Jets Sign 'Thiccer Kicker' Harrison Mevis, Who Should Be A Star

The New York Jets just upgraded to the Jumbo Jets.

On Tuesday, the team announced that it has signed Harrison Mevis, a 5-foot-11, 243-pound kicker who, needless to say, is an absolute UNIT when it comes to crushing the football. Last season, Mevis went 20 for 21 while playing for the UFL's Birmingham Stallions, with his only miss being a field goal from 63-yards-out.

Oh, and he also holds the SEC record for longest successful field goal, after he drilled a last-second 61-yarder to help Missouri defeat rival Kansas State in 2023!

Just look at the sheer power of Mevis' right foot in this clip.

MEVIS IS AN ABSOLUTE KICKING MACHINE FROM DEEP

Mevis will be competing for the starting kicker's job against Caden Davis.

Let me go on the record right now, as both a Jets fan and someone who has worked 15+ years in New York City media, if Mevis kicks 95% or better this season for the Jets, or consistently drills 50-yard kicks, he is going to become an absolute SENSATION for the city.

New York sports fans love anything that can bolster their appreciation for an athlete.

Linsanity, anyone?

How about New York Giants quarterback Tommy "Cutlets" DeVito, also known as "Passing Paisano?"

If I'm the head of the Jets marketing department, I'm calling everyone in and not letting them leave until there are multiple social media campaigns to enhance "Thiccer Kicker," Mevis. I'm talking a rap song parody about big legs and butts, a Buffalo Wild Wings endorsement, the whole nine (or 61!) yards!



JETS FINISHED 5-12 LAST SEASON

Welcome to the life of New York Jets fans who have sports PTSD when it comes to good football. Last year, the team finished 5-12 with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback as that experiment proved to be an absolute disaster. Of course, Jets fans will be excited about a kicker like Mevis!

Football, like life, is all about the various weapons and assets one has in order to better themselves during competition.

With newly signed quarterback Justin Fields expected to be leading the team this season, Jets fans should feel at least a little bit better, knowing that if the team can just drive the ball across midfield, Harrison Mevis is there to hopefully bring in a number of successful field goals.

