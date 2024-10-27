Jets Fans Have Meltdown After Patriots All But End New York's Season In New England

The 2024 NFL season was supposed to be the New York Jets season. Aaron Rodgers was going to ignore Father Time, the defense was going to be an issue for opposing teams week after week, and Jets fans were going to get to witness their team playing in the postseason for the first time since 2010.

Instead, none of that is happening. In fact, the exact opposite has occurred, and the Jets have found themselves in an all-too-familiar spot as being among the biggest laughingstocks in the NFL after their brutal loss Sunday to the New England Patriots.

In what not only felt like a get-right spot for the Jets against a divisional foe that's in rebuild mode, it felt like a must-win game if the Jets wanted to keep any postseason hopes alive.

The Jets let the Patriots, who lost starting quarterback Drake Maye early in the game due to a concussion, hang around all game long and it proved to bite them in the end with the Pats scoring their game-winning touchdown with under a minute remaining in their 25-22 win.

With the loss, the Jets are now 2-6 and occupy the basement of an AFC East division that includes a bad Patriots team and a Miami Dolphins team that lost starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for over a month.

Jets fans reacted to the new, yet same-old reality they find themselves in after the team's loss in New England.

With the Jets already firing head coach Robert Saleh earlier this month and the team going out and acquiring wide receiver Davante Adams ahead of the trade deadline, the franchise is already out of excuses.

The reality is that the Jets are a bad football team that may or may actually be cursed and allergic to success.

There is always next year, Jets fans.