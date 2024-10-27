Drake Maye Exits Game Against Jets With Concussion After Taking Nasty Hit To Head: Reactions

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye left Sunday's game against the New York Jets after taking a brutal-looking hit to the head. After being looked at in the medical tent and originally being listed as questionable to return with a head injury, the former North Carolina star was officially ruled out as head coach Jerod Mayo relayed the news during the broadcast.

Maye managed to run for 18 yards before New York linebacker Jamien Sherwood hit the quarterback from behind while making a direct impact with Maye's helmet. The rookie stayed in the game for one more play before the Patriots punted the ball away and ultimately pulled him from the contest.

Social media was flooded with reactions to the hit on Maye as the Patriots later announced that he had suffered a concussion.

Maye managed to put together a couple electric plays before exiting the game including a 17-yard rushing touchdown to give the Patriots an early lead against the Jets. He had completed 3 of 6 passes for 23 yards before suffering his concussion.

The former Tar Heel has been one of the lone bright spots for New England this season whenever he's had his number called. Unfortunately, Maye could miss an extended period of time after suffering this concussion.

With Maye sidelined, New England has handed the reigns over to Jacoby Brissett, who did manage to lead the Pats to a season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals to kick off the year.